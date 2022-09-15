Stacey Silva in cleavage-baring cutout top and bold red lips is couple goals with Florian Sukaj

Stacey Silva wears red lipstick and a cutout mini dress. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva and her husband Florian Sukaj recently got dressed up for a fun night on the town.

The 90 Day Fiance stars stood out in their trendy outfits, with Stacey showing off her bright red lips and donning oversized sunglasses.

The duo color-coordinated in black, although Stacey added a pop of color and showed plenty of skin in her skimpy cutout dress.

Florian matched his wife in black, and he added dark sunglasses to his ensemble as well. Stacey posted a photo on social media, but she didn’t share where they were going in the stylish outfits.

The duo got a slew of compliments on the post after the 48-year-old shared the photo online.

Some curious followers wanted to know if Stacey’s jacket was courtesy of her and twin sister Darcey Silva’s clothing brand House of Eleven. The answer to that question is “yes,” as the TLC star included the company in her hashtags.

Stacey Silva shows off bold red lips for a night out

Stacey often gets criticism about her appearance, and her large lips are usually a topic of conversation.

However, the 90 Day Fiance star drew attention to her large pout with a bright shade of red lipstick in a photo shared on her Instagram Reel.

Stacey wore her hair in a messy half-up style with face-framing pieces in the front as she posed for a photo with Florian. She wore a high-neck black crop top with large cutout detail in the front, showing off a bit of cleavage, which she paired with a matching mini skirt.

The TLC personality completed the ensemble with black pumps, a silver skull purse, and a distressed army jacket decorated with patches, studs, and sequins.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Having the best time of our lives❤️❤️ @floriansukaj @staceysilvatv #florianandstacey #darceyandstacey #couplegoals #love #hof11,” Stacey captioned the post.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj are couple goals

Florian Sukaj was also well dressed for the outing in a black jacket, black pants, and a white t-shirt to match his white sneakers.

He added a silver blinged-out watch and a silver cross chain showing off his pearly white teeth as he smiled for the photo.

Normally Stacey’s post would be littered with rude comments about her appearance but this time the couple got a slew of compliments.

“Gorgeous couple 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“You’re giving me Pam Anderson baywatch vibes!!! @staceysilvatv 😍🔥💖,” said someone else.

People also enquired about Stacey’s jacket and where they could purchase the item.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Where is this beautiful jacket from? 😍 @staceysilvatv,” asked one person.

“Is your jacket from House of 11? I would love to buy 2,” added another Instagram user.

Someone else said, “I’m obsessed with this jacket. Please tell me where I can get it?!?”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.