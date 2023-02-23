Stacey Silva claps back at critic dissing a modeling sneak peek with husband Florian Sukaj

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva surprised fans with a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot she did with her husband, Florian Sukaj.

Florian has worked as a professional model, and Stacey and her twin sister, 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva, often do promotional modeling for their brand, House of Eleven.

That said, Stacey wore a long red dress while Florian wore a black suit with a white shirt. The camera lens and photographer’s hand could be seen in the Instagram video’s angle.

The photoshoot captured Stacey and Florian as they rotated through different loving and caressing motions while standing up.

In her caption, Stacey described, “Modeling photoshoot Bts,” and did not elaborate on what the shoot was for.

In the comments of Stacey’s post, a critic questioned her and Florian’s modeling skills, and Stacey had a pointed reply for that person.

Stacey Silva responded to criticism from a Darcey & Stacey critic

A popular comment on Stacey’s modeling behind-the-scenes post jabbed at Stacey and Florian’s modeling prowess.

It read, “Modeling lol ya no.”

Stacey clapped back, “This was a press photoshoot by a talented top industry photographer for our tv show just some quick behind the scenes candid moments… we definitely had fun modeling together not our first time! ❤️👏.”

Stacey isn’t usually one to engage in negativity on her posts, nor is Darcey. Both of them often receive a lot of criticism of varying degrees and topics on their posts but rarely comment back.

Florian Sukaj had a disastrous modeling audition on Darcey & Stacey

Criticism over modeling has been a reoccurring theme recently for the cast members on Darcey & Stacey.

In the show’s latest episode, viewers watched Florian go to a modeling agency audition to try and make money for his and Stacey’s upcoming wedding.

Florian did not bring any portfolio material and was very dry and unresponsive to the agency hirers’ inquisitions.

They asked him to remove his shirt and show off some modeling poses, but they were unimpressed with his range of ability.

After the interview, Florian slammed the agency as unprofessional, while the agency said Florian was not a bookable model based on his skill and personality.

As Darcey & Stacey viewers watched Florian’s unsuccessful modeling attempt with negative feedback from the agency staff, Darcey and Stacey defended Florian’s modeling abilities through their Instagram Stories.

Darcey called him a “top model,” while Stacey shared a modeling picture of Florian and said she was proud of him.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.