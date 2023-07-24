Stacey Silva bares shrinking midriff in crop top and low-waisted jeans: ‘Beauty is power’

TLC star Stacey Silva is eager to show off her slim new physique every chance she gets.

After undergoing an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty or ESG, also known as a “suture sculpt,” Stacey’s frame has been getting thinner by the minute.

The 48-year-old reality TV star recently visited Lashes Bar Miami in Brickell for customized eyelash extensions.

Stacey uploaded some selfies and videos of herself as she arrived at her appointment, showing off her casual look with a touch of her signature Silva glam.

Stacey rocked a long-sleeved white crop top with a plunging neckline, tie at the waist, and billowy sleeves. The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum paired her top with some low-waisted distressed jeans and black slides from her House of Eleven brand.

Glamming up her look, Stacey accessorized with some aviator shades, a Yves Saint Laurent crossbody bag, gold bangle bracelets, and a pair of diamond chokers.

Stacey Silva goes casual glam in low-waisted jeans to show off her toned abs

Showing off the results of her recent weight-loss surgery, Stacey struck a few poses, one with both hands on her head, as she gazed intently at the camera.

“Beauty is power ❤,” read the caption accompanying the photo.

Lashes Bar Miami also featured Stacey’s customized lash look on their Instagram page. In the Reel, Stacey batted her lashes, showing off the results of her latest beauty treatment.

The Darcey & Stacey star mixes business with pleasure as she continues to build her fashion empire

Stacey works hard, but she likes to play hard too. The Connecticut native just returned from a trip to Dubai with her twin sister, Darcey Silva, where the twins purchased ritzy apartments and worked on expanding their House of Eleven business.

Now that she’s back in the States, Stacey is experimenting with her look. As Monsters and Critics reported, Stacey is sporting a rich chocolate hair color these days, a stark contrast from her signature platinum locks.

While Stacey often comes under fire for the bevy of cosmetic work, surgeries, and beauty treatments, she undergoes, her brunette hair color was a hit among 90 Day Fiance fans.

Meanwhile, Stacey and Darcey have been promoting House of Eleven hardcore. They are looking to increase sales overseas and added beauty products, jewelry, and home goods to their women’s clothing collection.

The latest item to hit their inventory is a cubic zirconia-encrusted Angel Wings Pavé Cuff Bracelet. The bracelet is made of solid .925 sterling silver with a mirror-polished finish and retails for $1,250 on HouseofEleven.com.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.