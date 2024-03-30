Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj gross out viewers with ‘mukbang’ video: That was ‘disgusting’

Stacey Silva and her husband, Florian Sukaj, might want to reconsider their social media content.

That’s because the Darcey & Stacey couple’s latest Instagram share has their followers on the verge of losing their lunches.

Stacey filmed herself and Florian from their bed as the duo enjoyed a variety of chicken wings.

Stacey and Florian were half naked in the recording, covered with their bedsheets, as they went to town, gorging on their wings and sauces.

Stacey held the camera as Florian sat beside her, looking less than enthused.

“Get ready for me and Florian’s first mukbang! Woo hoo!” Stacey exclaimed to kick off the Reel.

Stacey asked Florian if he was ready, and he hesitantly obliged before they began chowing down on Wingstop wings.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj record their first ‘mukbang’

The TLC star instructed Florian to slowly “dunk” his wings into their gigantic bowl of Ranch dip before taking a bite, then salivated over their meal.

Stacey continued to wolf down her wings, making exaggerated chewing sounds.

And it appeared that Stacey’s video was aimed at garnering her and Florian some Cameo customers, judging by her caption.

“Book us on cameo we would love to send you a fun message,” Stacey captioned the video, adding the hashtags #florianandstacey, #darceyandstacey, #90dayfiance, and #mukbang.

Critics take aim at Stacey and Florian: That was ‘disgusting’

Stacey’s followers reacted quickly to the bizarre video, heading straight to the comments section.

One of the first to comment was Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey, who wrote, “Get it Stayflossy! Dip it! ❤❤🔥🔥.”

In response to Darcey’s comment, one of Stacey’s critics spoke out, and they didn’t hold back.

Silva critics hit social media. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“That was f**king disgusting to watch and listen to her eat,” wrote @caralee246 in a since-deleted comment. “What a pig.”

Another commenter asked, “I’m sorry, but who wants to watch those two in bed eating? Not me.”

“It’s so cringey, but can’t stop watching!” their comment continued.

Another Instagram user, @alexxserrano_, proclaimed, “This isn’t muckbang, ur just making gross noises.”

Do Stacey and Florian have a future recording mukbang videos?

What is mukbang? It’s “a term that originated in South Korea and translates to ‘eating shows,’ [and] involves content creators posting videos, sometimes more than an hour long, of themselves eating mostly junk food,” per ABC News.

So, after watching Stacey and Florian scarf down their wings and dip, are you convinced they have a shot at becoming successful mukbang content creators?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.