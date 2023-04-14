Stacey Silva and Florian Sujak look totally different in old throwback from Albania

Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva shared a throwback photo of herself and her husband, Florian Sukaj, from nearly a decade ago, and the duo looked completely different.

Stacey met Florian, a native of Albania, on social media in 2015. After Florian liked some of Stacey’s photos, she returned the favor, and soon they were DMing each other.

When the couple first met, Florian was a 25-year-old fitness model living in southeastern Europe, while Stacey was 40 and living in the U.S.

Despite their 15-year age gap, sparks flew between Stacey and Florian, and after about six months of talking online, Stacey booked a flight to Albania to meet Florian in person.

Florian wasted no time letting Stacey know how much he loved her and proposed during the trip, just 10 days after they met.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stacey was recently reflecting on her trip to Albania and shared a snapshot of herself and Florian posing in the city of Shkoder.

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj strike a pose from Albania in a throwback photo

The duo struck a pose on a white bridge overlooking the water and mountains behind them, along with an overcast, cloudy sky.

Florian and Stacey pose for a photo in Albania the year they met. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Florian wore jeans and a white t-shirt with a black jacket and black athletic shoes in the photo. Stacey was also dressed casually, clad in distressed jeans, a graphic tee, and black high heels.

Stacey carried a leather jacket over her shoulder and wore her hair in a high ponytail secured with a wide elastic headband and donned oversized hoop earrings.

Florian and Stacey put their arms around each other for the photo. Florian wore a serious expression on his face while Stacey smiled for the camera.

The image was timestamped with the date October 20, 2015, and geotagged in Shkoder, Albania. Stacey added a gif of a pair of hands making a heart symbol and tagged her and Florian’s IG handles.

Florian and Stacey’s relationship was long-distance for several years, but eventually, Florian entered the U.S. on a K-1 visa. The couple was married smack dab in the middle of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Darcey & Stacey viewers watched during Season 4 as they renewed their vows in a lavish Connecticut ceremony last fall.

What do the Darcey & Stacey stars do for a living since starting a life together in America?

Although Florian worked as a model in Albania, he had trouble securing work in the field once he arrived in America. Stacey felt as though Florian wasn’t trying hard enough to get a job, however. Additionally, Stacey being their primary source of income caused a rift in their marriage.

Eventually, Florian found work as a model but turned down the job because he felt it didn’t pay enough. He also got rejected by some modeling agencies. Off camera, however, Stacey and her twin sister Darcey Silva praised Florian’s modeling work, deeming him a “top model.”

While Florian has found employment in front of the camera, Stacey has flourished as a business owner. She and Darcey own and operate their clothing boutique, House of Eleven, and Stacey is also the Executive Producer and co-founder of Eleventh Entertainment.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.