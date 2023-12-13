Stacey Silva accused of ‘cheating’ to lose weight as she admits to using diabetes drug amid weight-loss journey

Another day, another television personality using diabetes medication to lose weight.

While many celebrities have denied using Ozempic to shed unwanted pounds, TLC star Stacey Silva is the latest reality TV star to admit to using medication to do so.

Stacey has already dropped a significant amount of weight in recent months, but it seems it wasn’t enough for her to feel like her best “snatched” self.

The Darcey & Stacey star took to Instagram this week to record a video for her followers, which also served as an advertisement for the clinic that prescribes her injections.

The 49-year-old House of Eleven co-founder recorded herself while clutching two vials of medication, one of which was Tirzepatide, an antidiabetic medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss.

The other vial was Bio-Boost Plus, a concoction that can be combined with Tirezepatide or Semaglutide to burn extra fat.

Stacey Silva promotes prescription diabetes medications as part of her ongoing weight-loss plan

“Hi, everybody. Come along with me on my continued weight-loss journey,” Stacey began as she filmed the promotion.

“That’s right, with Dr. Rx,” Stacey continued. “I am so excited to let you know that I’ve had ups and downs in my weight-loss journey, and I’ve been very open about everything that I do.”

Stacey added that the injections are the latest thing she’s trying in an effort to shed more weight and keep extra holiday pounds at bay.

Stacey ended her video by encouraging her IG followers to check out Dr. Rx’s website and told her fans, “Love you guys!”

While Stacey received some positive feedback in the comments section of her post, she was met with even more criticism.

Stacey’s critics mock her for cutting corners to shed unwanted pounds

Stacey’s naysayers were vocal about her using a shortcut to slim down rather than putting in the work at the gym and minding her caloric intake.

“I guess ya’ll afraid of the gym…anything to ‘look good’ without any effort right?” read one of the comments from a critic.

Stacey’s critics think she is shedding pounds the easy way instead of putting in the work. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Another detractor wrote, “Yeah, right you and diet!”

“All the things going on in the world right now…and this is what you’re promoting,” penned another.

One Instagram user grilled Stacey for using diabetes drugs and fat-boosting injections since she isn’t obese.

“Why are you taking it? Why don’t you do it with diet and exercise? You are cheating,” read their critique.

Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey Silva, is also injecting herself with diabetes medication to slim down

Unsurprisingly, Stacey’s twin sister, Darcey Silva, is taking the same route to a slimmer physique.

Darcey recorded a similar video, also promoting Dr. Rx’s products and services and telling her followers that she’s on her way to feeling “young, healthy, fit, and youthful” again.

Stacey and Darcey have gone to great lengths to achieve their desired figures.

Not only have the Silva twins used prescription drugs to melt off pounds, but they’ve also gone the surgical route.

The sisters had ESG surgeries, or endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties, also known as “suture sculpts.”

The procedure is performed outpatient, the recovery is relatively quick, and it’s reversible, leaving no incision marks.

Darcey also shared that got fat-dissolving injections in her “love handles” to target her “problem” areas.

Currently, Darcey and Stacey will have to inject themselves once weekly to maintain their weight loss.

Per Dr. Rx’s website, Tirzepatide “mimics the effect of ‘feeling full’ by delaying gastric emptying to reduce appetite, improve control of eating, and reduce food cravings.”

The medication signals the brain, tricking patients’ bodies into believing that they’re full, thereby causing them to eat less.

Dr. Rx guarantees that patients will lose up to 44 pounds by using their prescriptions for “as low as” $65 per month.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.