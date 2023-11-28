Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6: Here’s when Netflix hit returns

Squid Game: The Challenge premiered on Netflix just days ago and dropped the first five episodes of a 10-episode series.

In this brand-new reality series, 456 people came together to compete for a cash prize of $4.56 million.

The catch is that there will only be one winner — just like the wildly popular K-Drama that inspired it.

Much of this series follows the original Squid Game, the most-streamed show in Netflix history.

The initial batch of five episodes dropped on Wednesday, November 22, and quickly shot to the top of the trending shows on Netflix.

Now, viewers have been sucked in and want to know when the next batch of episodes come out. Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s when Squid Game: The Challenge Episode 6 drops

Clear your Wednesdays if you want to be first to know what’s happening on Squid Game: The Challenge because that’s when new episodes drop.

The next batch will include Episodes 6 through 9, which hit Netflix on Wednesday, November 29 at 3 a.m. ET.

That leaves us with just the finale, which will have viewers feeling antsy as we wait to see who wins the $4.56 million prize.

At the end of Episode 5, there were 70 players left in the game, and the prize fund had $3.8 million in it.

However, the arrival of the picnic baskets filled with drinks and snacks also had hidden marbles in them, and that’s not a good sign. With the marble game coming up, we expect half the players to be eliminated in the upcoming episode as the first season starts working toward the finale.

The last episode will begin streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6, at 3 a.m. ET.

Netflix viewers are ready for Squid Game Season 2

As Squid Game: The Challenge viewers enjoy the first season of the reality TV version of the extremely popular K-Drama, the original series has begun to trend again.

That has raised questions about when Squid Game will return for another season. After all, the premiere season came out in September 2021.

A second season has been teased for some time, with the initial news coming out in June 2022.

Despite learning over a year ago that the show would be back, filming didn’t start until earlier this summer and isn’t complete yet.

With the filming of Season 2 still in the works, we likely won’t see it released on Netflix until at least September 2024.

Squid Game: The Challenge is currently streaming Episodes 1-5 on Netflix.