Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy shows off her assets in tiny bikini

Madison LeCroy has her summer body ready to be on display. Pic credit: Bravo

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy has her summer body ready.

The reality TV star posed in a barely-there bikini, showing off her assets.

With a new season of Southern Charm just around the corner, Madison is putting herself out there.

Madison LeCroy rocks a tiny revealing bikini

On Instagram, the Southern Charm star showed off her assets in a barely-there bikini.

It has a mix of colors, purple, blue, and pink. Madison showed off her toned body, proving she is ready to hit the beach as the summer approaches.

The comment section lit up with praise for Madison. There was plenty of fire and heart emojis.

One commenter wrote, “What a bombshell!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another said, “Oh my😍🔥💪😊”

And one more said, “Amazing🔥”

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy returns for Season 8 of Southern Charm

This will be Madison LeCroy’s third season of Southern Charm. She knows what to expect while filming, and this time, she has a boyfriend who isn’t linked to the show.

Madison joined the show when she was seeing Austen Kroll. Their relationship was a mess from the beginning, and watching it play out on camera was cringeworthy. After two years, the couple finally ended things for good in December 2020.

Now, she is seeing Brett Randle, and the two are engaged. She announced the exciting news last fall, and things appear to be going well in the present too. Based on when filming was said to begin, Southern Charm viewers will likely get to hear about the proposal, though whether it was filmed remains unclear.

She and Brett have been together for a year this month but went Instagram official in June 2021. They were engaged just a few months later, and now, it seems Madison is happier than she’s ever been.

Southern Charm has not been given a premiere date, but it’s likely to air sometime this spring or summer. Madison LeCroy will join Kathryn Dennis, Shep Rose, Craig Conover, Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, and John Pringle. Naomie Olindo is returning after leaving following Season 6 of Southern Charm.

Even though there is plenty of drama coming, Madison is living her best life as she shows off her toned body and assets on social media. She is rocking her bikini body, and her followers cheered her on.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.