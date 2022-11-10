Madison LeCroy is getting sweaty ahead of her wedding. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is gearing up to walk down the aisle in just a few days.

The Southern Charm star got engaged while the show’s most recent season was filming a year ago.

She and Brett Randle will host a quiet wedding, with only close friends and family on the guest list. There won’t be any cameras to film the event, and, likely, followers will only see what Madison decides to share on her social media pages.

As she prepares to get ready for her big day, there are a few things she is doing ahead of her wedding.

The beautiful blonde is “sweating before the wedding,” which she shared on her Instagram Stories, as she posed from inside the sauna with a friend.

Madison wore a busty sports bra, tight spandex shorts, and a velcro belt around her waist so that she could maximize the sweating she was doing.

Madison LeCroy gets in shape ahead of wedding

In just a few days, Madison LeCroy will be Mrs. Brett Randle. It’s a day she’s been preparing for, and as the days draw near, she still maintains her desire to look the best she ever has.

Madison has been putting in the hours at the gym, showing off her flexibility with yoga workouts, and getting her sweat on while in the sauna.

Eating well has also been a big part of Madison’s slimming down ahead of her big deal. On Southern Charm, the blonde beauty looked the best since joining the show as Austen Kroll’s girlfriend a few seasons ago.

All the gym time, eating well, and sweating it out will pay off when she puts on her bridal gown and walks down the aisle to her soon-to-be husband.

Madison LeCroy launches swim line with BeachRiot

Amid all of her wedding planning, Madison LeCroy was also busy collaborating with BeachRiot for a swim line that was recently launched.

The swimsuits Madison designed were popular immediately, including a white bikini with netting, which she wore on her bachelorette getaway.

Her collection includes one-piece items and bikinis, offering something for everyone who needs a high-quality swimsuit.

While it’s unclear if Madison will continue to work on collaborations in the future with other brands or if she will just continue with her Amazon stuff and remain a partner with BeachRiot, it’s clear that her idea of fashion aligns with many others.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.