Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy continues to mourn father one year later

2024 was a challenging year for Madison LeCroy.

She started the year after just losing her father and was dealing with her husband’s health issues.

The Southern Charm star always puts on a brave face, rarely showing emotion — unless it comes to her son, Hudson, or her husband, Brett Randle.

Last year, Madison revealed that just before ringing in 2024, her father passed away.

She led a beautiful tribute to him, sharing she loved him so much with her followers.

As the one-year mark of his passing hit, Madison reflected on the milestone.

Madison LeCroy marks first anniversary of her father’s passing

Madison LeCroy took time to acknowledge the anniversary of her father’s death.

She posted a carousel of photos of her relationship with him on Instagram. The opening photo showed the Southern Charm star in her wedding dress standing with her dad as they appeared to be waiting to walk down the aisle.

The caption read, “One year today without you, Dad. Missing you every day, but carrying your love and lessons with me always 🤍🕊️.”

The carousel included a few other photos from her wedding, including one in which the two appeared emotional while moving to embrace.

Madison LeCroy teased Season 10 of Southern Charm was emotional

As mentioned above, Madison LeCroy isn’t one to show emotion on camera. She is the strong one and the resident pot-stirrer.

The Southern Charm star has been consistent throughout her time on the show, but during Season 10, she revealed something life-impacting.

Madison talked about her husband, Brett Randle, being diagnosed with thyroid cancer. There was a scene where he spoke of having trouble swallowing, which moved into a confessional from the blonde beauty.

She revealed that just before their first wedding anniversary, Brett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. He has been working through treatment and is doing well, but it still took a toll.

The pressure to have a baby has been a hot topic, and Madison revealed that it has taken a backseat as they deal with the pressing issue. So many have asked when they would start a family, but her primary focus has been Brett and her son, Hudson.

Madison promised there would be tears this season, and we suspect it will focus on her health concerns and the loss of her father as filming got underway.

With just three episodes of the season having aired, there is more to come.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.