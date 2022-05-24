Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis shows off legs in strappy heels

Kathryn Dennis shows off her long legs. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis knows how to grab the attention and keep it on herself.

The Southern Charm star did just that with her recent snap on social media.

A month before the new season begins, Kathryn is pulling out all the stops to show off what she’s working with.

Kathryn Dennis puts long legs on display

On Instagram, Kathryn Dennis shared a photo of herself in a white dress that gave way to her long legs. The dress hit high on her thighs, but she also made sure her cleavage was visible.

Completing the simple outfit with strappy heels was a perfect choice. It added to the illusion that her legs were longer than they were, giving followers something to look at as they browsed her page.

She captioned the photo, “You’re sweet I’ve cream but you could us a flake or two 🩰 dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you 💫.”

Kathryn is no stranger to flaunting her body. She often poses in bikinis and barely-there attire. The Southern Charm star has come a long way since she debuted on the show, and her fashion game has been way upped.

What can viewers expect from Kathryn Dennis on Southern Charm?

Southern Charm Season 8 debuts next month, and it will heavily feature Kathryn Dennis and her relationship with ex-boyfriend Chleb Ravenell. The two were a hot item last year, constantly sharing each other on Instagram.

Things didn’t work out between Kathryn and Chleb, though. They split while filming, which may be covered when Southern Charm returns. She has shared her dating life over the years, beginning with Thomas Ravenel, the father of her two children. Kathryn hasn’t been lucky in love, at least not yet.

Expect some drama from her as well, especially with the return of Naomi Olindo. Kathryn isn’t one to keep her mouth shut about anything, and when Craig Conover reveals he hooked up with his ex following her return to Charleston, expect her to have some opinions.

Don’t expect to see Kathryn Dennis’ two children on the show. Kensie and Saint live with Thomas, and she has visitation with them. She often shares photos of the kids on social media, including when she and her daughter are twinning.

There’s a lot more to come from Kathryn, and viewers can’t wait to see what the new season brings for her.

Southern Charm returns on Thursday, June 23, at 9/8c on Bravo.