Kathryn Dennis hasn’t shared much of her life lately, but she took the time to ask her followers for a favor.

The Southern Charm star posed with one of her friends, Hailey, while both smiled at the camera.

There appears to be a contest in which Hailey is involved with her realtor group, and Kathryn wanted to ensure she got the word out to vote for The Kislinger Group.

The fiery redhead was dressed in a pastel pink dress that left her looking busty. She had a massive smile on her face, looking happier than she has in some time.

Her hair appeared to be toned to a more brown look, and she may have even cut it. There were soft curls at the end, fitting the fun and flirty vibe her pink dress gave off.

Hailey kept it summery in a floral strapless dress. This photo could have been taken back in the summer, though it appeared the women were in a more tropical location.

Kathryn Dennis is still fighting for her kids

Kathryn Dennis welcomed both her daughter and son while filming Southern Charm. She met Thomas Ravenel on Season 1 of the Bravo show, and the two built a family together while dealing with their on-again-off-again relationship.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kathryn lost custody of her children to Thomas. He moved them away from Charleston, and now, she sees them for supervised visits and has to foot the cost of the drive to and from their home to hers.

The Southern Charm star opened up about the situation during a podcast appearance, though she couldn’t say too much because they were still in court.

Kathryn Dennis hosts an Amazon ‘store’

Like her costar Madison LeCroy, Kathryn Dennis has an Amazon ‘store’ where she can list things she likes or products of companies she partners with for her followers to check out.

She will make a commission for what she sells, which could lead to big paychecks, especially if she can convince her followers how amazing something is to use.

Kathryn doesn’t promote her Amazon “store” much. These days she is focused on her children and moving forward with her life after another failed relationship played out on the last season of Southern Charm.

It’s been a long road for Kathryn since joining reality TV, but she appears to be doing better than she has in the past, especially given the smile in her photograph with Hailey.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.