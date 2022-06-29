Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis arches her back in red attire

Kathryn Dennis looks stunning in a tight red outfit. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is no stranger to showing off and showing out.

The Southern Charm star has been showcasing her killer body for months, and now, she’s shared some modeling photos with her followers.

She recently shared herself wearing a gold dress while arching her back and peering back at her booty.

Kathryn Dennis stuns in red bodysuit with fishnets

Another look Kathryn Dennis shared with her followers was of herself in a red bodysuit with what appeared to be fish netting over her thigh region.

The bodice was very tight, pushing up her ample cleavage. The Southern Charm star has been working on herself and getting into better shape to show off everything she has and look as amazing as she does.

When sharing the sultry photo, Kathryn wrote, “Ric Flair who? ‘That’s the best revenge of all, happiness. Nothing drives people crazier than seeing someone have a good [f**king] life.’ ~ Chuck Palahniuk”

What will Season 8 of Southern Charm bring for Kathryn Dennis?

With Season 8 of Southern Charm just beginning, viewers saw what they could expect from Kathryn Dennis this season.

The premiere opened up with her birthday party, where most of the cast was in attendance. Even though Kathryn invited Naomie Olindo, it was clear the two still had issues with one another, as there was a confrontation at the event.

There were also some clues about why Kathryn and Chleb Ravenell split up. The two had been dating for quite some time before filming began, but by the time it wrapped in December, they were done. Some of their interactions were intense, and when he called her out for her behavior, she wasn’t happy about it.

Kathryn and Chleb dated for a little over a year before calling it quits. They even moved in together, alluding to the fact they were serious about their future together. As this plays out on Season 8 of Southern Charm, it will be interesting to see the breaking point.

The redhead has come a long way since her beginning on Southern Charm. She was unsure of herself and had killer looks that caught the attention of some of the men in the Southern Charm circle. Now, she has two children she sees on weekends as they primarily reside with their dad, Thomas Ravenel.

Despite a rocky couple of years, Kathryn Dennis still focuses on herself and keeping her body in great shape.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.