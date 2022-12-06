Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll ‘in love’ with Bachelor Nation’s Tayshia Adams

Tayshia Adams and Austen Kroll cuddle up for a selfie. Pic credit: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram and @tayshia/Instagram

Did reality television just have another relationship hard launch?

Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll recently teased a romance with Bachelor Nation beauty Tayshia Adams.

Austen and Tayshia were snuggled up for a selfie together in New York.

Austen shared the photo that spurred some curiosity about the nature of the two’s relationship.

If the photo didn’t already capture fans’ attention, his text over the post certainly felt like the perfect fuel for dating rumors.

As of now, it does appear that Tayshia and Austen are both single after breakups with fellow reality stars from their respective shows. So, it remains to be seen if their latest weekend get-together was playfully platonic or something more.

Austen Kroll and Tayshia Adams ‘in love’ for smiley selfie

Austen Kroll took to his Instagram Stories to share his photo with Tayshia Adams.

Tayshia snapped the pic while smiling in long sleeves and a sweater vest with her dark tresses hanging down and her head nestled next to Austen’s.

Austen placed an arm around Tayshia’s shoulder while giving a subtle smile in a cap.

Austen wrote over the photo, “We’re in love. Stop asking,” while tagging Tayshia.

Pic credit: @krollthewarriorking/Instagram

Both Tayshia and Austen have endured breakups in the public eye. Austen previously dated his Southern Charm costar Olivia Flowers before calling it quits shortly after Season 8. Austen was also linked to Winter House costar Ciara Miller, but he clarified that their relationship was “strictly platonic.”

Tayshia got engaged to her final rose-receiver Zac Clark on The Bachelorette Season 16, but the pair split a year after the season aired.

Tayshia Adams and Austen Kroll’s 2021 television appearance

Back in October 2021, Tayshia and Austen were also seen together when they sat side by side on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tayshia was still engaged at the time of filming.

Fans were able to ask Tayshia and Austen questions as Tayshia noted how she dodged her fair share of bullets within The Bachelor franchise, and Andy gave her props for landing a co-hosting role on The Bachelorette.

Tayshia is no stranger to being at the center of dating rumors whenever she’s spotted with famous men on reality television. She was previously rumored to be dating fellow Bachelor Nation alum, Dale Moss.

Time will tell if Tayshia goes public with her next relationship and if Austen may be her lucky new man.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.