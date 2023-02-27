Madison LeCroy is in the best shape of her life.

She’s spent countless hours in the gym, putting in the work and eating right to maintain her incredible physique. What may have started as getting in shape for her wedding has transformed her entire look.

The Southern Charm star has worked hard, and when she shares her bikini pictures, it’s easy to see all of the efforts she’s put forth.

Madison recently felt under the weather but didn’t let that stop her from getting in her sauna time.

Posing in the sauna, the beautiful blonde showed off her incredible physique in a grey set of bra and panties. It was similar to a bikini but appeared to be made of cotton.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned her snapshot, “I might be sick [sick emoji] but I promise this sauna will make me 100x better.”

Madison LeCroy is in the sauna. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is back for Season 9 of Southern Charm

Madison LeCroy is back for another round with the Southern Charm cast.

She was only semi-present during Season 8 of the show as she was busy prepping for her wedding and celebrating her engagement. Her then-fiance, Brett Randle, didn’t want to film the show, so her scenes were limited.

However, that may have changed. Madison teased that she and Brett were filming for Season 9 earlier this year.

Things will look a little different this season. Kathryn Dennis will reportedly only be a supporting cast member. Naomie Olindo has also chosen to walk away after returning for just one season after she walked away following Season 6.

Madison LeCroy partners with BeachRiot

While planning her wedding, Madison LeCroy also collaborated and developed a swimsuit line with BeachRiot.

The entire launch was based on her wedding attire and was filled with plenty of glitz and glamour.

Madison debuted her first piece while celebrating her bachelorette party. It was a white netted bikini and got plenty of attention when the Southern charm star shared it on her Instagram page.

She has modeled the collection and shared several different suits on her Instagram. Madison teased more to come with the company, and with how well the initial collaboration did, they will likely partner up again.

Madison is living her best married life right now and is focused on everything the future holds for her and her now-husband, Brett Randle.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.