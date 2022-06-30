Southern Charm: Kathryn Dennis shares bathroom selfie in black spandex

Kathryn Dennis showed off her body in black spandex. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Kathryn Dennis is upping her fashion game every time she posts.

From wearing a gold dress while admiring her assets to a barely-there dress on a balcony, the Southern Charm star is showing out.

This time, she stuns while wearing black spandex and posing in a bathroom mirror selfie.

Kathryn Dennis looks fit in black spandex

On her Instagram Story, Kathryn Dennis couldn’t help but share her latest bathroom selfie with her followers.

The red-headed reality TV star posed in a public bathroom mirror for a full body-length selfie. She appeared to be wearing very little makeup while showing off the outfit of her choice.

Kathryn wore all black, including black spandex bike shorts, a black crop top/sports bra that allowed her mid-drift to show, and a black jacket that stopped at her waist. Comfortable-looking shoes were also present in the selfie.

Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

The Southern Charm star has always been interested in fashion and modeling. Even during the earlier seasons of the Bravo show, she talked about her younger years and modeling and did a photoshoot with her daughter, Kensie, during one episode.

What is Kathryn Dennis up to now?

While Southern Charm is currently airing Season 8, the content was filmed almost a year ago. Filming began last summer, and the premiere episode featured Kathryn Dennis’ themed birthday party as she celebrated turning 30.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Based on the previews for upcoming episodes, viewers will get a look inside the relationship Kathryn had with Chleb Ravenell. He was part of the premiere episode and appeared to be level-headed. The two would share photos of the other all over social media while they were together, but their relationship ended before filming for Southern Charm even wrapped.

Some of their disagreements will be featured as well. When Kathryn fought with Thomas Ravenel, things got intense. It will be interesting to see how she treats Chleb and if she has grown since her time on the show.

Currently, Kathryn appears to be focusing on herself. She has been sharing several new photos of herself, mostly modeling shots. There have been a few selfies, but her focus seems to have shifted. Some pictures of Kensie and Saint can also be found on her page.

No matter what Kathryn Dennis wears, she always looks stunning.

Southern Charm airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.