Sophie Sierra reveals 23-pound weight loss ahead of 90 Day: The Last Resort

Sophie Sierra‘s hard work is paying off.

The 90 Day Fiance personality has a new hair color and now a new physique to match.

The British beauty has put in months of effort to shed some unwanted pounds and get healthier, and she’s proudly showing off the results.

Sophie snapped a bathroom mirror selfie ahead of the weekend to share her fit new figure with her Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 26-year-old bombshell posed in a black bikini and gray sweatpants to reveal her sculpted waistline.

In her accompanying caption, Sophie noted that she hasn’t let her foot off the gas when it comes to her weight loss journey.

Sophie shows off the results of her months-long weight loss plan

“No days off for monthsss paying off 💪🏼,” she wrote.

Sophie shared a selfie after losing more than 20 pounds. Pic credit: @sophiesierra98/Instagram

Sophie also included her current weight, noting that she’s lost 23 pounds since engaging in a healthier lifestyle.

“I was 150lbs now I’m 127lbs,” she added.

How did Sophie shed more than 20 pounds?

Sophie has been tracking her weight-loss efforts on Instagram in her highlight Reels.

The reality TV star has been working hard behind the scenes, and shared some of her secrets with her fans.

Sophie has incorporated lymphatic drainage into her routine, which she says helped with water retention, and has had radiofrequency skin tightening procedures on her midsection.

Additionally, rather than nights out on the town, Sophie has opted to spend her Friday nights in the gym.

As she put it, “Winter arc means Friday nights now spent in the gym.”

Sophie also uses a pre-workout fat burner to fuel weight loss and admits that her new diet and workout plan are “paying off.”

The brunette stunner incorporates jumping rope and Pilates into her workouts and focuses on eating clean with no processed foods in her diet.

90 Day Fiance fans will see Sophie and Rob Warne in Season 2 of The Last Resort

As Sophie continues to wow her fans with her revamped image, she’s preparing to make her return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

This time, 90 Day Fiance fans will watch Sophie and her estranged husband, Rob Warne, try to repair their marriage in Season 2 of The Last Resort.

The couple will work with therapists to overcome their marital woes and recommit to each other or else decide to call it quits on their marriage.

In a preview for the new season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, Rob says he and Sophie might not be the “most dysfunctional” couple at the retreat.

In another clip, Sophie reveals that Rob is still messaging other women and “trying to have sex” with them.

What is going on with Rob and Sophie’s relationship?

Off-screen, rumors have been swirling about the status of Rob and Sophie’s marriage.

While some 90 Day Fiance fans are convinced that Rob and Sophie have gone their separate ways, others believe they’ve faked a breakup to protect their upcoming storylines.

Earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Rob and Sophie posted from the same location, and it got tongues wagging.

Their posts were both uploaded on Easter and included identical backdrops, leading some to believe they were trying to hide the fact they were still together.

A source spoke with In Touch in March 2024 and claimed that Sophie and Rob plan to file for divorce, but they’re holding off since they’re making an appearance on a new spinoff.

“They haven’t officially filed [for divorce] because the show is still going on,” the insider teased. “Sophie and Rob still keep in touch and are friends, but they are not together.”

Season 2 of 90 Day: The Last Resort premieres on Monday, December 2, at 8/7c on TLC.