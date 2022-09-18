Sonja Morgan is glowing in a bare-faced selfie from Cape Cod

The Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan is gorgeous as she shares a shot from Cape Cod. Pic credit: @sonjatmorgan/Instagram

Sonja Morgan is glowing underneath the summer sun and sharing a photo for fans.

The Real Housewives of New York alum shared a bare-faced selfie with the sun hitting her face.

The natural beauty appeared makeup-free as she let her looks shine through.

Sonja’s blonde shoulder-length hair was curled at the ends, with bangs framing her face.

She smiled as she looked at the camera and hit her angles.

Sonja shared the selfie on Twitter with the tweet, “Best time of the day #capecod.”

The post came after Sonja shared gorgeous photos with her daughter at New York Fashion Week.

Sonja Morgan stuns with daughter at New York Fashion Week

Sonja Morgan hit NYFW with her mini-me daughter and shared photos of their adventures on Instagram. Sonja wore a long sleeve satin mini dress with a leopard pattern. She paired the gorgeous yellow dress with black peep-toe heels featuring bows on each shoe.

Sonja’s daughter Quincy wore a pink velvet minidress with a cutout on one side. She also wore tan close-toed shoes featuring embellishments on each foot.

The ladies watched the Badgley Mischka show and posed on a step and repeat for the event.

Her caption read, “When you are with the fashion #OGs and you know it. ♥️ @badgleymischka #motherdaughtermoment #badgleymischka #forever #nyfw2022 @quincyamorgan #proudmom #fashion #nyc #newyorkfashionweek #nyfashionweek.”

Although Sonja and her New York Bravolebrities would typically film their hit series, the show has been on hiatus for more than a year. Sonja did get on camera, however, because she and Luann de Lesseps filmed a Simple Life style show that has yet to be named.

Sonja Morgan and Luann de Lesseps film Simple Life style show

Earlier this summer, news of a potential reality TV show featuring Sonja and Luann went public.

The inspiration for Sonja and Luann’s series was Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s early 2000s show, The Simple Life.

Sonja and Countess Luann were to live in Middle America with “regular” people and try to hack it without assistance.

In July, the two were spotted in Benton, Illinois, on an airport tarmac, reportedly entering the small town to film the new show. A local news station revealed a week prior that two stars would “interact with members of the community.”

Although details about the new show remain scarce, it seems that Luann and Sonja finished filming and resumed their fabulous lives.

The Real Housewives of New York is currently on hiatus.