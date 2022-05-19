Sonia Granados slams Lindsey Georgoulis after ‘Lindsey magic’ letter

Lindsey Georgoulis’ reunion letter rubs MAFS stars the wrong way. Pic credit: Lifetime

Part one of the Married at First Sight Season 14 reunion got viewers and alumni buzzing.

One of the most talked-about moments from the reunion was Lindsey Georgoulis reading a letter about how she made her ex-husband Mark’s life better with her ‘Lindsey magic.’

Many were appalled by Lindsey’s letter, including MAFS stars such as Sonia Granados, who didn’t hold back her thoughts.

Sonia Granados weighs in on Lindsey Georgoulis’ reunion behavior

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page shared a clip from Lindsey and Mark’s time in the hot seat during the reunion.

The clip featured Lindsey’s notorious letter where she told Mark, “I truly believe that I made your life better. I was able to support you with your job loss. I refurnished your three-family home and left it in better shape than it’s been in, in years. I cleaned out two generations of clutter. I helped support you during your loss of home and pet and encouraged you to pursue new job opportunities that have you now earning your highest salary of your life. I gave you the ‘Lindsey effect’ and the ‘Lindsey magic.’”

MAFS viewers and alumni flocked to the comments to voice their disapproval of Lindsey’s letter, and Sonia Granados called Lindsey out for her ‘terrible’ treatment of Mark.

Sonia commented, “I can’t with her. I’m sorry. Like Lindsey, did you watch the show? I literally watched a few episodes in the beginning and you were speaking soooo terrible about your spouse. Like, are we taking ANY accountability? Like come on. I don’t know what happened behind closed doors only you two know that BUT you treated him badly on the show then came on the reunion to give him some more. This is insanity. My hope is that you do some self reflection. We all need it sometimes. Sit with Lindsey and really ponder the way you treated this man.”

Other MAFS stars weighed in, such as Jephte Pierre, who joked, “Can the Knicks get some of this magic! We haven’t won a chip in decades!”

MAFS star Ashley Petta also reacted to Lindsey’s letter with a face-palm emoji.



Sonia Granados does not think Lindsey Georgoulis is a bad person

While Sonia found Lindsey’s behavior to be problematic, she clarified that she doesn’t think Lindsey or Mark are bad people.

After a commenter agreed with Sonia’s take on Lindsey, adding that it’s “SOOO draining to be picked apart, rejected, and talked at or down to on a consistent basis,” Sonia offered more of her thoughts.

Sonia wrote, “absolutely. I don’t think either of them are bad people. I think people react different to certain situations but accountability and growth is ALL of our friend.”



While Lindsey appeared to think her letter would paint her in a positive light, it had the opposite effect for viewers and MAFS alumni.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.