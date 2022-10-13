Sonia Granados shares throwback photo with MAFS star Heather Seidel 

Sonia Granados and Heather Seidel appeared in Married at First Sight Season 4. Pic credit: @soniagranados/Instagram

Sonia Granados reflected on an old memory with one of her Married at First Sight Season 4 costars.

The 2016 photo featured a smiling moment shared between Sonia and Heather Seidel.

Sonia and Heather were both married to strangers and ended up divorced after their MAFS experience.

Since the show, Sonia and Heather have kept followers updated on their lives through social media.

Sonia has 80k Instagram followers, and Heather currently has 19.2k followers.

The ladies have come a long way from their MAFS days. Sonia is in a new relationship, and Heather is a proud mom to a two-year-old.

Sonia Granados strikes a pose with Heather Seidel

Sonia Granados took to her Instagram Stories to share her throwback photo with Heather.

In the photo, Sonia and Heather sat shoulder to shoulder at a table and smiled at the camera.

Sonia wore her curly hair down and over her shoulder while wearing a jewel-toned long-sleeve top.

Heather wore a colorful tank with a white geometric design as she made a peace sign.

Along with the photo, the post included text that read, “Memories Oct 11, 2016.”

Pic credit: @soniagranados/Instagram

Heather Seidel had one of the shortest marriages in MAFS history

Heather’s time on Married at First Sight did not go as she had hoped.

She was matched with Derek Schwartz, and their marriage only lasted ten days.

While Heather and Derek were hopeful about their pairing on their wedding day, the relationship quickly fell apart during the honeymoon.

Heather and Derek didn’t see eye to eye on several issues, including smoking, and they chose to divorce shortly after the honeymoon.

Like Heather and Derek, Married at First Sight Season 14 couple Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette also had an incredibly short marriage.

When MAFS returned to Boston for Season 14, Alyssa and Chris were matched despite having significant differences.

Alyssa and Chris’s marriage crashed and burned even quicker than Heather and Derek’s, as Alyssa began to check out the marriage on the wedding day.

She claimed she was turned off by Chris’ friends’ description of him and became the first MAFS star to refuse to spend the wedding night with her stranger spouse.

Chris and Alyssa’s struggles and arguments continued on their honeymoon.

Chris realized Alyssa had no interest in making the marriage work, so when they returned to Boston after the honeymoon, he asked for a divorce.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.