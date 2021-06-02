Some 90 Day Fiance fans think Mike and Trish are emotionally abusive

After the watching Mike and Trish’s behavior toward Natalie on Happily Ever After?, some fans feel like Mike and Trish are emotionally abusive. Pic credit: TLC

While Natalie hasn’t earned herself many fans, people within the 90 Day fan community think that Mike and Trish are being emotionally abusive towards Natalie after watching their behavior on the latest episode of Happily Ever After?.

90 Day Fiance fans are speaking up about how they feel bad for Natalie because it appears like she is being bullied by her husband and mother-in-law while she is in America alone.

After the tense conversation Trish had with Natalie about how she plans on contributing more to her relationship with Mike, Natalie had to defend herself after she felt like she was being attacked.

On the same day, Mike and Trish, who both know Natalie is a vegetarian who is sensitive to animals, took her to a butcher shop that offended her further.

Fans are making the point that Mike and Trish could have handled Natalie’s sensitivities better and been more receptive and kind about her feelings.

A Reddit thread was started over the notion that Mike and Trish were being emotionally abusive towards Natalie and the discussion gained a lot of traction.

The original post read, “Why does Mike even bother? Does he get off on the emotional rejection and stress that he puts Natalie through. Why is his mother, in her old age still such a s***ty person? Are they that unhappy with themselves that the only way to feel better is to bully Natalie?”

As more onlookers weighed in on the thread topic, a discussion started about the better alternatives Mike and Trish could have taken to make Natalie feel more comfortable. They also went into detail about feeling bad for Natalie even though she is not everyone’s favorite person.

There will be more drama for Mike and Natalie this season on Happily Ever After?

Aside from the issues Mike and Natalie face over the tension between her and Mike’s mom, they have a whole slew of other issues to overcome.

They have had major issues with healthy communication and trust, as well as differing desires for their personal and professional goals.

The cat has been out of the bag that Mike and Natalie are currently broken up, so this season of Happily Ever After? features the further deterioration of their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.