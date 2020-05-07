Sojaboy accused of stealing infamous song he ‘wrote’ for Lisa Hamme from another Nigerian artist

Sojaboy, also known as Usman Umar, is known from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and he’s known for wanting to come to America to make it big.

He’s a rapper and singer, and he wants to come to the United States to marry Lisa Hamme and start his successful career in music.

But he’s currently facing one of the most serious of issues in music — plagiarism.

And it’s not that someone is stealing his music.

On the contrary, he’s accused of using someone else’s song. The song in question is the one that’s hugely popular now thanks to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Sojaboy’s song sounds a lot like another song by Dollypizzle

On Instagram, a screenshot of a conversation surfaced on an account called @lisawishesshewasme. The conversation appeared to be between Dollypizzle and someone, who wanted him to check out Sojaboy’s song.

In the message, Dollypizzle reveals that he has watched the video after several people reached out to him about someone using his song.

The person then tells Dollypizzle to contact Sojaboy about the issue because Sojaboy is selling the tune on iTunes and other platforms, making money from it.

Dollypizzle’s version of the song is called Otedola. Sojaboy’s version is called I Love You. The song he shared on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is a tribute to Lisa Hamme, his American fiance.

You can listen to Sojaboy’s version below.

And here’s the version he’s being accused of ripping off.

There are definitely similarities. Based on YouTube, Dollypizzle’s video was uploaded first. However, that means nothing in terms of who made the song and who is stealing from who.

However, the screenshot does reveal that Dollypizzle believes his song is being used without his permission.

Sojaboy wanted to impress Lisa with his song

Sojaboy wanted to impress Lisa with a song, so he wrote the lyrics to the song about his baby girl Lisa. On the show, he even had a premiere party, where his fans heard the song for the first time.

Before fans met Usman, she revealed that he wrote a song about her and that she was super proud and happy to be with him. She also made it seem like he was a big hot shot in Nigeria.

Once Lisa arrived in Nigeria, she appeared controlling of everything he was doing. She wanted the model removed from the music video he had created for the song, and she wanted Sojaboy to stop talking to his female fans on social media.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.