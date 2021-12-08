Skilyr Hicks, America’s Got Talent contestant, dead at 23

The late Skilyr Hicks impressed America’s Got Talent judges at just 14 years of age. Pic credit: America’s Got Talent/YouTube

Skilyr Hicks, a contestant on America’s Got Talent, died on Monday at age 23.

The singer and songwriter appeared on Season 8 of the long-running talent show at just 14.

This news comes after another America’s Got Talent contestant, Jay Jay Phillips, died from COVID-19 last week.

The two deaths are not connected, and they appear in different seasons of the series.

She impressed the judges with a song in tribute to her late father, who she had not seen in years before his death.

Hicks was found dead at her friend’s home in South Carolina at an undisclosed address.

According to TMZ, her cause of death is unknown, but her mother, Jodi, told the publication that she struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues such as depression.

In 2013 when she appeared in America’s Got Talent, she told the judging panel: Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Howard Stern, that she has been a musician her whole life and was inspired by her father’s death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition, she taught herself how to play the guitar and write music.

She made it into the next round but was eliminated before the live show — her performance has over 2 million views on YouTube.

Before she started her AGT performance, she revealed how her father’s death affected her.

“A few years ago, my dad passed away, and that was a really difficult time for me. Music helped me let out all of the emotion that was building up inside of me. Music has brought me through a lot of difficulties in life, and now it’s bringing me toward my dream.”

Skilyr Hicks had a troubled life

The late singer appeared to have a troubled life, running into the law before her untimely death.

In 2018, the AGT contestant was arrested for underage drinking, and according to TMZ, she was charged with underage consumption and intoxication.

In 2017, she also spent time in jail for reportedly assaulting three of her family members while intoxicated.

She was charged with domestic violence in the incident in which she allegedly assaulted her grandmother and elder sister.

Skilyr had an Instagram account – her last post in a selfie on May 16, 2020.

Most of her Instagram posts are selfies with a few photos with her family members and playing music.

The late singer also had a YouTube account that had not been updated in six years.

Skilyr Hicks is survived by her four siblings, mother, and music. She was 23 years of age.