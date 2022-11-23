News Sister Wives: Who is Mykelti Brown’s husband Tony Padron?

Tony has appeared on Sister Wives since Season 12. Pic credit: TLC With the Brown family rapidly expanding, Sister Wives viewers are curious to know: who is Mykelti Brown’s husband, Tony Padron? Longtime Sister Wives viewers likely remember being introduced to Tony (real name Antonio) in 2018 on the hit TLC show.

Mykelti introduced Tony to her parents, Kody and Christine Brown, during an episode of Sister Wives, and initially, he rubbed her parents and viewers the wrong way.

Kody and Christine, along with Sister Wives viewers, were a bit shocked when Tony proposed to Mykelti after only a few months of dating.

Tony and Mykelti began dating in 2015, and they were engaged in June 2016, then married just six months later, in December 2016.

TLC’s cameras documented Tony and Mykelti’s wedding for a special titled PolygaMexicamist Wedding. The title of the episode reflects Mykelti’s upbringing in a polygamist family and Tony’s Mexican heritage. It aired in 2018 on TLC, and the ceremony took place at the Bloomington Country Club in Utah, near where the couple met.

Everything to know about Mykelti Brown’s husband Tony Padron

Tony, whose Instagram handle is @tonychessnut, doesn’t share many details about his personal life on social media. He previously worked as a banker in St. George, Utah, but not much else is known about his profession, although there has been mention that he worked in the video game field.

In 2020, Tony noted that he “joined the work from home Economy” but didn’t provide any details about his line of work. Judging by his IG Feed, Tony is a fan of gaming and Star Wars and is a self-proclaimed “nerd.”

Tony’s upbringing was vastly different from Mykelti’s. The Utah native was raised in a monogamous Catholic family, but he converted to Mormonism at the age of 17. Mykelti and her siblings were raised in a version of fundamentalist Mormonism known as Apostolic United Brethren.

Tony’s appearances on Sister Wives

Tony’s comments in his early time on Sister Wives didn’t sit well with many. When Kody showed concern for how he and Mykelti would pay for their wedding, Tony suggested that Kody take out a home equity loan to fund his and Mykelti’s nuptials.

Tony joined Mykelti this season on Sister Wives for a few appearances. Tony was present for Mykelti’s home birth with their firstborn child, and on a recent episode, they traveled from Utah to Arizona to attend Christine’s final farewell to the Brown family.

Mykelti and her husband, Tony, recently welcomed twin sons, Archer and Ace. The boys joined their big sister, Avalon, who was born in April 2021.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.