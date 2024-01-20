Sister Wives: Who is Meri’s boyfriend Amos? Everything we know about his multiple divorces and financial problems

Ever since Meri Brown went public with her new boyfriend, Amos Andrews, Sister Wives fans have grown curious about his personal life and background.

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Amos — a 55-year-old father and resident of Utah — made his debut on Meri’s Instagram feed earlier this week, on her 53rd birthday.

Meri later debuted Amos this week in her Fridays with Friends segment, introducing him to her followers, fans, and critics.

So far, we haven’t learned much about Amos other than what Meri has shared with her followers.

Meri has described Amos as a “good-looking” man who loves to laugh alongside her and gets along with her new dog, Zona.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Aside from that, she hasn’t shared anything about Amos’ past, but we’ve done some digging and discovered that Amos has four ex-wives and has also faced some financial struggles.

Meri Brown’s new boyfriend Amos was married and divorced four times

Unlike Kody Brown, Amos wasn’t married to four women at once. In his case, he was married and divorced four separate times, as Monsters and Critics can confirm.

Amos’ marriage to his first wife, Tracy Ann Smith Lang, ended in 1998 after Tracy Ann filed for divorce.

Shannon Marie Martin, Amos’ second wife, filed for divorce in 2000, and his third wife, Christine Andrews, filed in 2004. According to In Touch, Amos was married a fourth time to Jennifer Carol Andrews from 2016 until 2021.

The outlet also reports that Amos and his second wife, Shannon, the co-petitioner, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2000 in Phoenix, Arizona. The case was closed later that year in September.

Not much else is known about Amos yet, and we aren’t sure how much Meri will involve her new boyfriend in her very public life.

Amos is the ‘mystery man’ spotted with Meri last year

Meri managed to keep her and Amos’ romance under wraps for several months. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the two were spotted together in public by some eagle-eyed Sister Wives fans in November 2023.

In the photo below, Meri and Amos were seen having dinner at an undisclosed restaurant and were reportedly holding hands.

Will Amos appear on Sister Wives?

Now that the cat is out of the bag, Sister Wives fans are likely wondering: Will Amos make his reality TV debut on TLC like Christine Brown’s husband, David Woolley?

Meri and Amos are still only three months into their relationship, so they’re still getting to know each other, but it sure would be a dagger to Kody’s kidneys if two of his three ex-wives stole the spotlight with the new men in their lives.

For now, Sister Wives fans are still gushing over Meri finding love again following her 2023 split from Kody. From what we can tell, Amos is a much better fit for Meri, and monogamy looks good on her, too.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.