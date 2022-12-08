Sister Wives: What happened to Robyn Brown’s online boutique My Sisterwife’s Closet?

Robyn came up with the idea for My Sisterwife’s Closet, but what happened to the Browns’ business? Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown and his wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn launched My Sisterwife’s Closest in 2013, but there hasn’t been any mention of it in years. So, what happened to the company?

During Season 5 of Sister Wives, viewers watched as Robyn devised a business plan to earn income for the family.

Robyn wanted to design and sell jewelry online and involve her sister wives, but the rest of the Browns met the plan with uncertainty.

Janelle, especially, was hesitant to move forward with the business. Although she felt the online boutique would be profitable, she didn’t feel it would be profitable enough to support multiple people.

Despite the apprehension, the Browns went through with the idea, and My Sisterwife’s Closet was born.

However, nine years after its launch, My Sisterwife’s Closet is seemingly defunct. The company’s website states, ” WE’LL BE BACK SOON! We are busy updating the store for you. Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed!”

What happened to the Browns’ online boutique My Sisterwife’s Closet?

Along with their message, the website includes a photo of Kody surrounded by his now ex-wife Christine, and his current three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn.

The last time there was any interaction on the company’s Instagram page was in March 2019. In the post’s caption, followers were urged to take a peek at Robyn’s latest design, a dog tag-inspired pendant that retails for $112.49.

According to The Sun, My Sisterwife’s Closet’s business license was still active with the Arizona Corporation Commission as of May 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on business operations, much like countless others.

Given My Sisterwife’s Closet’s inactivity and lack of inventory on its website, it appears that the company is no longer operating. None of the Browns have made any mention of the online jewelry boutique since 2019, so its future is unclear.

Here’s how Kody Brown’s wives and ex-wife earn a living

Meanwhile, it’s also unclear whether Robyn has contributed financially to the family since her company seemingly went out of business. However, Kody’s other wives (and ex-wife) all earn their own forms of income.

Meri adds to the family’s wallet with several business ventures of her own, including her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, as a prominent brand ambassador for LuLaRoe, and selling personalized videos on Cameo.

Janelle once worked in real estate while the family was still living in Las Vegas, but now works alongside Kody’s ex, Christine, as a Plexus ambassador, a Certified Health Coach with her brand Strive with Janelle, and also offers Cameos via the online service.

Although Christine is no longer part of the Brown’s plural marriage, she provides for herself and her kids as a Plexus ambassador. Also, she sells LuLaRoe as a style ambassador, like her former sister wife, Meri.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.