Sister Wives: What does Meri Brown’s future hold amid her split from Kody Brown?

Meri has a lot to ponder now that she’s single. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is now a single woman, so what does her future hold?

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Meri became Kody Brown’s third wife to leave him when she announced their mutual marriage termination earlier this month.

The news of Meri and Kody’s split has Sister Wives fans divided. While some criticized Meri for continuing to defend Kody and allowing him to control her, even after their split, others blamed Kody’s behavior for the breakup.

Now that Kody is living happily and monogamously ever after with his seemingly favorite wife, Robyn Brown, where does that leave Meri?

It’s unclear at this point whether a Season 18 of Sister Wives is in the works, although there are rumors that the Browns signed multi-year contracts that would mean the show must go on, despite their family’s dysfunction.

If the show continues, perhaps TLC will follow Meri, Janelle, and Christine in their new single lives following their splits from Kody.

Meri Brown’s future with Sister Wives is uncertain amid Kody Brown split

In addition to the show, Meri has plenty of other endeavors to keep herself busy. She owns and operates her bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, located in Parowan, Utah, and has become a big name as a LuLaRoe ambassador.

Meri and Kody share one adult child, Leon, so Meri isn’t consumed with childrearing any longer. Leon and their fiancee, Audrey Kriss, live in Salt Lake City, Utah, a three-hour drive to Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. So it might make sense that Meri may follow in Christine’s footsteps once again and relocate to Utah to be closer to her business and her only biological child.

Will Meri stay in Flagstaff and build on Coyote Pass or move back to Utah?

Meri didn’t share a close relationship with Janelle, Christine, or their kids, so if she were to stay in Flagstaff, it would likely be to maintain her relationship with Robyn and her kids or because she’s established a life for herself there. It’s unclear whether she’ll remain close to Kody and Robyn’s youngest biological children, Solomon and Ariella.

And speaking of establishing a life in Flagstaff, what are Meri’s plans with Coyote Pass now that she and Kody are officially divorced? Meri was still on board with building on her property in recent seasons of Sister Wives, but would there be a reason to now?

It’s a possibility that Meri will sell her land, like Christine did, and wash her hands of it.

Meri currently resides in a million-dollar rental home in Flagstaff, Arizona, where Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and their youngest kids still live. It’ll be interesting to see whether Meri stays in Arizona or relocates as Christine did.

There’s always Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, where Meri can stay if she decides to leave Flagstaff, although she’s mentioned that she didn’t want to live there, despite Kody urging her to do so.

It’ll also be interesting to see whether Meri reenters the dating pool like her former sister wife, Christine. On her Instagram, Meri has continued to share some cryptic content, hinting at some big news to come. The 51-year-old TLC star has been hinting that there is “so much more” to the story amid her split. Perhaps she has a spinoff show in the works or a tell-all book.

In the meantime, Sister Wives fans will be anxiously awaiting to see what Meri’s next steps will be now that she’s no longer holding onto hope that she and Kody will reconcile their marriage.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.