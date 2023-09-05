Sister Wives: What does Kody Brown do for a living?

Kody Brown has become famous for advocating a polygamous lifestyle on reality television.

When the 54-year-old TLC personality first came on the scene amid Sister Wives’ premiere in 2010, he was married to four women and shared 18 children with them.

Sister Wives viewers watched as Kody split his time between four separate households, working as a salesman to provide for his supersized family.

Kody never specified what kind of sales work he was involved in during the early years of Sister Wives, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, bankruptcy court documents filed by Kody and Meri Brown from 2015 showed that Kody was working as a salesman for a sign shop in Billings, Montana.

At the time of the filing, Kody’s monthly income was reported as $4,000 per month. Additionally, Kody once was the president of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories, but it’s unclear whether his position there earned any income for him and his family.

Since then, he’s traded his work as a salesman for a career in the reality TV world. It’s been reported that Kody and his family earn $25,000 to $40,000 per episode of Sister Wives, which may seem like a sizeable amount of money, but doesn’t equate to much after taxes and splitting the earnings between five spouses and 18 children.

How does Kody Brown earn money outside of filming for Sister Wives?

It’s estimated that Kody and his family have earned between $5.1 million and $8.2 million since they began filming Sister Wives in 2010.

It appears that Kody has since retired from his work in sales and has found other ways to turn a profit besides his primary occupation, filming for Sister Wives.

One way that Kody lines his pockets is by recording personalized videos for his fans on Cameo. In August 2021, Kody announced on Instagram that he had joined Cameo, uploading a photo of himself, which he captioned, “Hey everybody! I’m on CAMEO!”

Kody announced in August 2021 that he had joined Cameo. Pic credit: @kodywinnbrown/Instagram

The Lovell, Wyoming native charges $149 for a Cameo or $10 for a personalized message on the platform and it appears that his recipients are pleased.

On his Cameo profile, Kody has received an average 4.89-star rating and it states that he is “highly responsive” to his fans’ requests.

Kody and Robyn are involved in multiple business endeavors

Kody also lists himself as “The guy with the big boy panties at My Sisterwife’s Closet” per his Twitter profile. My Sisterwife’s Closet is the online jewelry and clothing boutique thought up by Robyn, which seems to be operational once again following a pause in business.

The mission statement on My Sisterwife’s Closet’s website reads, “My Sisterwife’s Closet strives to create long-lasting, one-of-a kind products that tell a story and empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty.”

“We want to build a brand that inspires humanity and the American Dream by employing hard-working people that believe in the power of self-expression and importance of family.”

Customers can choose from necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings, charms, and t-shirts ranging in price from $29.99 to $557.

The reality TV star is also named as a “member” of his business, Dabsark Entertainment, LLC, formerly known as Kody Brown Family Entertainment, which was launched in 2010, the same year Sister Wives debuted.

The investment firm Quinn Holdings LLC is listed as the business’s “organizer,” serving “high net worth families, foundations, and endowments.”

The entity was established as a way to manage his family’s finances, but only he and his current wife, Robyn, are listed as members, not including his exes, Christine, Janelle, or Meri.

Kody has found several side hustles to help supplement his income aside from filming Sister Wives, and at the end of the day, it’s reported that his diversified business ventures have earned him a net worth of $800,000.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.