Sister Wives: Watch Meri Brown race a sports car

Meri had some fun racing a BMW with a friend. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Sister Wives star Meri Brown enjoyed getting outside of her comfort zone as she raced a BMW sports car on a professional course.

Meri loves to travel and explore new adventures, and her latest weekend trip was no exception.

The 51-year-old TLC star shared some video footage of herself getting into race mode as she sped around a race track in a BMW M3.

Meri visited BMW’s Performance Driving School in Thermal, California, where she raced on their Track at Thermal Club.

Filming from inside her race car alongside a friend, Meri told her followers, “So, we’re, you know, over here at the BMW driving school doing a little bit of racing here and there today. Just another Friday.”

In another slide, Meri filmed from inside her race car while the voice of an instructor could be heard saying, “Meri, free to go.”

Meri wasted no time putting the petal to the medal as she accelerated while her friend filmed the view from the passenger’s seat. Meri had a serious look on her face as she took the turns like a pro, gunning the gas after completing each turn.

At the end of her run, Meri’s time was displayed on the digital board, clocking in at 30.139 seconds. She excitedly exclaimed, “Yeah!” upon hearing her instructor announce her race time.

Another one of Meri’s friends shared some footage of Meri in her car, with the instructor noting the driver was “pretty cautious” on their initial application, getting a laugh from Meri’s friends.

Meri’s adrenaline-inducing excursion comes on the heels of a recent trip to Disneyland and a Mexican getaway with friends.

Meri’s frequent adventures don’t include estranged husband Kody Brown

Noticeably absent from Meri’s adventures, however, has been her estranged husband, Kody Brown.

Meri has stood firm in her decision to stick by Kody despite him alienating her. This season on Sister Wives, Kody admitted that if Meri were to move on with another man, he wouldn’t do anything to stop her.

Although Kody admitted that he doesn’t consider himself married to his first wife any longer, she revealed to viewers that her strength is “sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on our relationship.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.