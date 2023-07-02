Sister Wives viewers think Meri Brown is ‘stealing’ Christine Brown’s social media ideas — Here’s why

Is there some online competition between former sister wives Meri and Christine Brown? Sister Wives fans think there might be.

Kody Brown’s ex-wives, Meri and Christine, are very active on social media, with millions of followers between the two.

Meri often shares motivational posts on Instagram, while Christine mostly shares family and personal updates and promotes her Plexus business.

Something Christine has also done regularly in her Instagram Stories is post her Car Confessions, where she records herself from inside her car while sharing snippets of her daily life, her thoughts on current events, and other lighthearted topics.

Christine’s Car Confessions have become so popular that she made them permanent in her Instagram bio in her Instagram Stories Highlights.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Meri seemingly followed suit in a recent Instagram video which some Sister Wives fans felt echoed Christine’s Car Confessions.

Meri posted a TikTok video on Instagram in which she recorded herself inside her car, much like Christine often does. In her video, Meri shared some insight about trusting herself.

Many of Meri’s 838,000 Instagram followers were inspired by her video and, in the comments section, gushed over how much more stress-free she looks since leaving Kody earlier this year.

Sister Wives viewers accuse Meri Brown of copying Christine Brown

However, there were some Sister Wives fans who couldn’t help but notice that Meri’s video was very similar to Christine’s Car Confessions.

“Starting to remind me of car confessions!” wrote one of Meri’s followers.

Another Instagram user asked, “Are you trying to steal car confessions from JUSTCHRISTINE[?]”

Is Meri copying her former sister wife, Christine? Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Although Meri’s post was met with criticism for copying Christine’s social media interactions with her fans, some of her supporters defended her in response to the comments.

One of Meri’s fans noted that the TLC star has been “doing posts like this long before the car confessions ever came out.”

Another told one of Meri’s critics to “Shut the hell up!” and another defended Meri again, writing that the B&B owner has been recording inspirational car videos “long before” Christine’s Car Confessions was a thing.

Another Sister Wives viewer felt Meri copied a page from Christine’s book. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Kody Brown’s ex-wives broken relationships

Since splitting from Kody, Meri and Christine haven’t had any contact with each other. Their relationship was always strained, so that didn’t come as a surprise to Sister Wives viewers.

Christine was the first of Kody’s wives to kick him to the curb in November 2021, followed by Janelle in 2022 and Meri in 2023. Currently, Robyn is Kody’s last wife standing, and her relationship with her former sister wives isn’t exactly great either.

Christine made it clear that she didn’t want a relationship with Robyn after leaving Kody and their polygamous family behind.

Last year during an interview with US Weekly, Christine opened up about her relationships with Meri and Robyn.

“You know, it’s about the same as it was… it’s the same as it was when I left,” Christine shared.

“And so, nothing… I haven’t really spoken to either of them, but we were, like, together at a function,” Christine added. “I saw Robyn and Kody and just outside of the show and outside of everything at a family function, and, oh gosh, it was a little bit awkward.”

Christine and Janelle have remained close, however. In addition to working together, the blonde beauties often spend time together, and Janelle has welcomed Christine’s fiance, David Woolley, with open arms.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.