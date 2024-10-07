Sister Wives viewers think Kody and Robyn’s fight was fake: ‘We are not buying this BS’

Kody and Robyn Brown had a rare disagreement caught on film, but Sister Wives viewers think it was orchestrated.

On Sunday night, Sister Wives fans watched Kody and Robyn discuss his broken relationships with many of his older children.

Despite his reluctance, Robyn encouraged Kody to keep trying to reconcile with his kids.

According to Kody, he contacted his kids, but some of them refused to reciprocate.

Things got so bad between him and one of his kids that they told him they’d never speak to him again because Kody “brainwashed” and “manipulated” them.

Despite who said what, Robyn was adamant that Kody should put his ego aside and continue to try and make amends with his kids.

Robyn pleaded with Kody to make more of an effort with his kids

Robyn didn’t back down during her pleas with Kody. It appeared she got through to him.

Sister Wives viewers sided with Robyn for once, applauding her for trying to talk some sense into Kody.

However, although Robyn amassed some newfound support from Sister Wives fans, quite a few felt the whole argument with Kody was staged.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), their critics sounded off.

Sister Wives viewers aren’t convinced Kody and Robyn’s fight was authentic

One Sister Wives viewer surmised that perhaps Kody and Robyn’s scene was a ploy to get fans back on Robyn’s side.

“Do you think Robyn and Kody orchestrated this scene to make the public stop hating Robyn so much?” they asked. “Like Kody took one for the team?”

Another X user echoed that Kody tried to get Robyn’s haters to stop “attacking” her.

“Yea I’m sure this scene between Robyn and Kody is planned,” they wrote.

@mortypritchett wrote that Kody and Robyn’s heart-to-heart conversation made them “sick.”

“Seems rehearsed to the max,” they added.

@CoachPhanice called the fight “so fake, so orchestrated, so not real, so annoying!”

“We are not buying this BS ‘fight,'” added another skeptic.

One more cynic called Kody and Robyn’s long-winded scene “very scripted.”

Was Kody and Robyn’s squabble an attempt to gain support for Robyn?

So, are Robyn and Kody good actors, or was their little tiff the real deal?

It’s hard to say.

We also don’t know if Kody heeded Robyn’s advice as promised.

He did assure her that he would make more of an effort to reunite with his kids, but whether or not his kids are willing to accept his olive branch is a whole other question.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.