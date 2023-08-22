Sister Wives viewers slam Robyn Brown for not inviting Meri inside her house

Sister Wives viewers are questioning Robyn Brown’s motives following an intense outdoor conversation with Meri Brown.

Season 18, Episode 1 of Sister Wives continued to showcase the drama among the Brown family following Christine Brown’s split from Kody Brown.

While Kody was still sorting out his emotions after Christine left him, Robyn and Meri decided to meet up to talk about the status of their broken family as they move forward.

Meri drove over to Robyn and Kody’s Flagstaff home to engage in a long discussion with Robyn, but when she arrived, despite the cold temperatures, Robyn didn’t invite her inside.

Robyn answered the door, wearing a warm winter coat, while Meri stood shivering on the doorstep with a blanket in her hands.

When Robyn noticed that Meri looked uncomfortably cold, rather than inviting her inside, she offered to get her another blanket. But instead, she opted to bring Meri one of Kody’s leather jackets to wear while they sat outside on Robyn’s wooden bench to chat.

Robyn Brown is under fire for not inviting Meri into her home despite cold outdoor temperatures

Robyn not inviting Meri into her home amid the cold didn’t sit well with Sister Wives viewers, who headed to Twitter after the episode to put Robyn on blast.

“So Meri still isn’t allowed in Robyn and Kody’s house?” tweeted one of Robyn’s critics. “They are strange people.”

#SisterWives So Meri still isn't allowed in Robyn and Kody's house? They are strange people. pic.twitter.com/I4fW2dDY4p — Tara G. (@TaraBee1) August 21, 2023

Another noted that Meri was “freezing cold” and questioned why she and Robyn had to sit outdoors during their conversation.

“What is happening here??” they asked.

Meri is freezing cold why do they have to be outside at Robyn’s? She needed a coat….take her into your home. What is happening here??#sisterwives pic.twitter.com/w20qqz74Qg — Paulette Jones (@PauletteRodenJ2) August 21, 2023

Another Sister Wives viewer questioned why Meri wasn’t allowed inside Robyn’s home, pointing out that Meri would have rather sat inside instead of outside in the “freezing” cold.

Why is Meri never allowed in the house Robyn? I think she would rather be inside than freezing outside. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/OKf0nu54RP — Cristina 🌊🇨🇴 BLM #unapologeticliberal (@ColombianCris) August 21, 2023

On Reddit, some Sister Wives viewers discussed the possible reasons that Robyn opted not to invite Meri inside, away from the cold.

Sister Wives viewers discuss possible reasons why Robyn didn’t allow Meri inside her home

In a post titled “Robyn’s porch,” a Sister Wives viewer questioned why Robyn never invites anyone into her home despite the cold outdoor temperatures.

In the comments section, other Redditors shared their theories.

One Sister Wives viewer theorized that Robyn’s home must be a “disaster inside,” and therefore, she doesn’t want viewers to see the mess.

Another pointed out that Robyn had cardboard boxes stacked inside her hallway along with “literal rubbish at her feet,” perhaps a reason for not allowing Meri or TLC’s cameras inside her home.

Sister Wives viewers shared possible reasons for why Robyn didn’t let Meri into her home. Pic credit: u/Appropriate_Push7498/Reddit

“I’ve always thought it was because her home is a pigsty,” surmised another Redditor.

One Sister Wives fan brought up the fact that Robyn’s daughter Aurora was the only one in her household who hadn’t contracted COVID-19, so perhaps she was trying to avoid contamination.

Kody’s wives and ex-wives navigate their relationship statuses amid multiple splits

In the early days of their polygamous marriage, Meri and Robyn’s relationship as sister wives was a strong one compared to Robyn’s relationships with Janelle and Christine.

But now that we know Meri has left Kody, it leaves us wondering about the state of Meri and Robyn’s relationship, especially seeing Janelle and Christine thrive as BFFs without Kody in their lives.

Janelle and Christine recently admitted that although they don’t fit the technical definition of the term “sister wives,” they still consider each other as such.

Christine’s split from Kody is taking center stage this season on Sister Wives, but off camera, there has been even more unfolding.

While we know that Janelle and Meri have also left Kody, that has yet to play out on the small screen. So, for now, we’re watching Christine’s new life unfold while Kody wallows in his own misery.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.