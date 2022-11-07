Sister Wives viewers slam Meri Brown for continuing to stay with Kody Brown

Meri is under fire for sticking by Kody Brown’s side. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown continues to show her allegiance to her estranged husband, Kody Brown, despite him no longer considering them a married couple, and Sister Wives viewers think it’s time she hangs it up.

In the November 6 episode of Sister Wives, titled A Polygamist Divorce, Meri and Kody opened up about their marriage after Christine announced that she was moving out of Flagstaff.

Meri claimed she wasn’t jealous that Christine was leaving, noting that she could leave whenever she chose. She admitted that her strength is in “sticking around and seeing if Kody would be willing to work on our relationship.”

Meri even admitted that although she wants to work on their relationship, Kody has basically said that he isn’t interested.

Kody confirmed it when he said this about his relationship with Meri, “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri.” He even admitted that if Meri wanted to move on, he wouldn’t argue with her decision.

After the episode, Sister Wives viewers took to Twitter, where many criticized Meri for continuing to hold onto false hope.

Sister Wives viewers drag Meri Brown for sticking with Kody Brown

“Wait, Meri still thinks there’s a chance of that man coming back to her?” one of her critics rhetorically asked.

Another felt it was time for Meri to “pack it up” and leave Kody like her former sister wife, Christine, did.

Pic credit: @HarlowsmommaCC/@Username35778/@authormarieskye/Twitter

Another confused Sister Wives viewer asked why Meri continues to stick up for Kody when he’s clearly not interested in a marriage with her any longer.

“Does Meri realize that Kody will never trust nor love her again?” asked another critic, wondering why she continues to “waste” her time living a lonely life and being deprived of intimacy by her husband.

Pic credit: @kathy_kmac/@Just_Alara/Twitter

One Twitter user felt Meri was angry because Christine had enough self-respect to leave the plural marriage.

Meri has made it clear that she isn’t going anywhere amid marital woes

In recent seasons, Kody made it clear that he didn’t want a romantic relationship with his first wife. Kody admitted that he withholds romance and sex from Meri because, in his eyes, those are things reserved for couples who are in love.

Despite Kody making it clear that he’s through with Meri, she continues to hold onto hope and has stated that despite their estrangement, she’s not going anywhere.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.