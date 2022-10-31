Sister Wives viewers slam Meri Brown as hypocritical for comment about Christine ‘betraying’ the family

Sister Wives fans think Meri is acting hypocritically regarding Christine leaving Kody. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown/Instagram

Meri Brown wasn’t happy about Christine Brown leaving Kody Brown and “breaking up” their family, but Sister Wives viewers think her comments were a bit hypocritical.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Meri dished on her reaction to Christine leaving the family.

“Why are you doing this? You know, how are you breaking up our family?” Meri asked during a solo confessional. Later, Robyn visited Meri at her house, and they had a driveway chat about Christine’s departure.

Meri admitted she was “angry” over Christine leaving and felt “betrayed.”

Longtime Sister Wives viewers will likely remember Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015. Meri was feeling abandoned by Kody, so she struck up a relationship with someone she thought was a male name Sam Cooper, who turned out to be a female by the name of Jackie Overton.

Following the episode, Sister Wives viewers took to Twitter. Many called out Meri for her comments, pointing out her former catfishing ordeal that nearly broke up the family.

“Meri still acting like the catfish thing wasn’t any of her fault,” wrote one of Meri’s critics who felt she continues to avoid accountability for her actions.

Another felt that Meri had “selective amnesia” regarding her catfishing incident, which the viewer called a “little betrayal to the family,” mocking Meri’s comment about Christine betraying the family.

Another of Meri’s disparagers called her out for acting “holier than thou,” noting that if Jackie had actually turned out to be Sam, she likely would have left, just like Christine did.

“Meri, The man be on national tv saying he can’t be with you….And here you are judging and worrying about Christine,” tweeted another disgruntled Sister Wives viewer, adding, “Girl get your s**t together and worry about yourself.”

Meri Brown continues to show loyalty to Kody Brown despite their broken marriage

Despite her online affair and Kody refusing to be intimate or spend time with her, Meri has continued to stick by his side. Meri’s allegiance to Kody confuses many Sister Wives fans, who wonder why she continues to stay in a platonic marriage.

Meri’s supporters have long urged her to leave Kody and find someone who will give her the time and attention she deserves.

Perhaps with Christine out of the picture, Meri feels that Kody might now have more time to devote to her – but if you ask Christine (or Sister Wives viewers), they’d likely disagree, pointing out Kody’s preference for his long-rumored favorite wife, Robyn.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.