Sister Wives viewers put Tony on blast for saying David reminds him of Kody

Tony Padron is not on Sister Wives viewers’ good side this week.

In Sunday night’s episode, Delivered Me From All My Fears, Tony’s comments about Kody Brown and David Woolley struck a chord with Sister Wives fans.

Tony, who is married to Kody Brown and Christine Woolley’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, made a comment about his father-in-law that didn’t sit well with fans of the series.

During a scene where Christine discussed her new relationship with her kids, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, and Truely, Tony offered his two cents.

Each of Christine’s kids went around the room, stating how they felt about her new beau, David Woolley.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When it was Tony’s turn to speak up, he claimed, “He reminds me of Kody.”

Tony compares David Woolley to Kody Brown

Tony’s admission shocked everyone in the room, and Mykelti told him he needed to expand on his declaration.

Tony explained that Kody and David are from the same generation and referred to David as a boomer.

So technically, Tony didn’t liken David to Kody personality-wise, only age-wise, although David is five years older than Kody.

Was Tony trying to stir the pot with his comment, or was he just making an observation?

Regardless, his comment didn’t sit well with Sister Wives fans, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to call him out.

Sister Wives viewers put Tony on blast

One Sister Wives viewer posted a video of a man inferring that Tony was “getting ready to upset a whole group of people” with his comment.

Another X user wrote that Tony is “holding onto some spite” after Christine expressed hesitation about him marrying Mykelti amid their very short-lived engagement.

“He is so passive aggressive,” they added.

Tony is clearly holding onto some spite from Christine being hesitant about him before he married Mykelti. He is so passive aggressive #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/4hnjKl40mQ — Courtney Dione (@courtneydione) October 21, 2024

“Why you say that Tony?!” asked @ayyitssimone. “Nothing about David is similar to Kody.”

Why you say that Tony!? Nothing about David is similar to Kody #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/FkGgubIhwi — Simone Mitchell (@ayyitssimone) October 21, 2024

@Wallflower2u called Tony a “moron,” adding that “As long as David treats Christine & the family better than [Kody], that is all that matters.”

#SisterWives @TLC #TLC

TONY is a MORON

Who cares if DAVID is a BOOMER?!?!

RAMEN HEAD is a GEN X

As long as DAVID treats CHRISTINE &

the FAMILY better than RAMEN HEAD

that is ALL that MATTERS

I think what MORON TONY was trying

to say is they have SAME BELIEFS which

AGAIN WHO… pic.twitter.com/YvuTXYISzH — JamieLee (@Wallflower2u) October 21, 2024

“Tony is annoying,” added another one of his critics.

Christine’s kids aren’t interested in her and David’s public displays of affection

While Christine and her kids discussed her blossoming relationship with David, most expressed reservations about how quickly it was progressing.

Not only that, but Christine’s children were grossed out by her and David packing on the PDA — something they never saw when Christine was married to Kody.

But Christine wasn’t concerned with what anyone else thought about her and David’s fast-moving, very physical relationship.

When her son Paedon told her that he and his siblings felt she was moving too fast but wouldn’t tell her to stop or slow down, she was relieved since she had no intentions of listening to their advice anyway.

“Oh, good, because I wouldn’t,” she admitted.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.