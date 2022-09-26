Sister Wives viewers praise Christine Brown for putting differences with Robyn aside for Mykelti’s home birth

Sister Wives fans were impressed with Christine for putting aside her differences with Robyn during Mykelti’s home birth. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw and @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers are impressed with Christine Brown putting aside her differences with Robyn Brown during her daughter Mykelti’s home birth.

During Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti gave birth to her daughter Avalon and TLC’s cameras were present for the home birth.

Mykelti shares a close bond with Robyn, unlike her mom Christine, and requested that she be present for the birth. Due to COVID-19, Robyn wasn’t able to join in person but watched via a video call.

Christine was the one who orchestrated the call while Mykelti was in labor, reaching out to Robyn and making sure she was involved throughout the process.

When Robyn spiritually wed Kody in 2010, she and Christine didn’t hit it off. During Season 17 of Sister Wives, viewers learned that Christine felt that Robyn was favored by Kody, a major reason she decided to split from Kody and plural marriage, and something Sister Wives fans have speculated for years.

Knowing of Christine’s strained relationship with Robyn, Sister Wives viewers were impressed that she was able to put aside their differences and include Robyn in Mykelti’s special day.

Sister Wives fans praise Christine Brown for including Robyn Brown in Mykelti’s birth

Following the episode, fans took to the comments of an Instagram post in which TLC shared a clip of the scene and praised Christine’s efforts.

“Christine is an amazing person coz I wouldn’t share anything with Robin, I would make any story to [Mykelti]..If [Robyn] loves her that much she would be there!” wrote one fan of the show who appreciated Christine involving Robyn.

Another viewer pointed out that Christine included Robyn as a way to give Mykelti what she needed during childbirth.

“Am glad they can put [their] emotions aside to support Mykelti,” wrote another viewer while one comment echoed the sentiment, which read, “Christine is so generous & gracious with Robin at this time. She’s amazing ❤️.”

Christine worked, raised and homeschooled the kids while Robyn hired a nanny

Earlier this season, Kody accused Christine of being unwilling to mother Robyn’s kids. Robyn brought three children from her previous marriage — Dayton, Aurora, and Breanna Jessop — and she and Kody share two biological children, Solomon and Ariella.

Kody complained that Christine mothered Janelle’s six kids but “was never willing to mother or be a good mother to Robyn’s kids.” Despite Kody’s complaint, Christine revealed that in addition to caring for and homeschooling her, Meri, and Janelle’s kids in their early days of plural marriage, she also worked a night job to help support the family.

So understandably, it didn’t sit well with Christine when Robyn and Kody hired a nanny for their two youngest children while Robyn wasn’t working a job outside of the home, prompting Christine to ask the now-famous line, “What does the nanny do?”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.