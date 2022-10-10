Sister Wives viewers drag Meri Brown for not wanting Janelle’s RV on her land

Meri came under fire by Sister Wives viewers for not wanting to share her Coyote Pass lot with Janelle’s RV. Pic credit: @therealmeribrown and @janellebrown117/Instagram

Meri Brown isn’t excited about sharing her property with her sister wife, Janelle Brown, but Sister Wives viewers think she shouldn’t have made such a big deal about it.

This season on Sister Wives, viewers watched as Janelle made a huge decision to move into an RV after she was forced out of her rental home.

Tasked with the burden of finding a new home quickly, Janelle decided that living on Coyote Pass temporarily was her best option and felt it would fuel the rest of the family to start building on their lots.

As Janelle explained during the October 9 episode of Sister Wives, the county laws in Flagstaff require that she move her RV every 120 days to someone else’s parcel of land.

During a solo confessional, Meri chimed in about Janelle having to move her RV and told cameras, “What if I don’t want an RV pad in that spot that she just decides to put her trailer temporarily?”

Following Sunday night’s episode, Sister Wives viewers took to Twitter, where many felt Meri’s comment was out of line.

Sister Wives viewers bash Meri Brown for not wanting to share her land with Janelle’s RV

One of Meri’s critics noted that she hasn’t done anything with her lot since purchasing it in 2018 and asked, “What do you care if she puts her trailer on it for 120 [days?]”

Meri, you havent done shit w your lot in the years you've owned it. What do you care if she puts her trailer on it for 120 day. #SisterWives

“What possible reason can u come up w/that Janelle can’t park her RV on your plot?” asked another critic, who also noted that the land has been unoccupied for years.

Another Sister Wives viewer pointed out the hypocrisy in Meri’s views, pointing out that Meri was happy to see the family come together for Ysabel’s graduation/birthday party. At the same time, another was curious as to why none of Janelle’s sister wives – namely Meri, who lives in a million-dollar mansion – offered for her and Savanah to live with them.

Another Twitter user mocked an episode of Sister Wives from 2012 when Meri became obsessed with having a wet bar in her Las Vegas home, tweeting, “Meri complaining about an RV pad for Janelle who’s going to be homeless but you know she’s going to want another wet bar.”

Meri complaining about an RV pad for Janelle who's going to be homeless but you know she's going to want another wet bar #SisterWives

Meri and Janelle haven’t gotten along for years

Meri and Janelle have struggled to get along for years. Sister Wives likely remember former seasons in which Kody’s first and second wives attended counseling to try and work through their issues.

The ladies went head-to-head last season when they got down to the nitty-gritty about living under the same roof, a dream of Kody’s that has since been squashed.

According to Janelle, when she, Kody, Meri, and Christine were sharing a home in Lehi, Utah, Meri didn’t allow the other wives to pass through her section of the home, causing a roadblock between Janelle and Christine and forcing them to use their outdoor entrances.

From their interactions, it doesn’t appear that Meri and Janelle’s counseling did much to rectify their unresolved conflict.

