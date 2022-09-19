Sister Wives viewers call out Robyn Brown for still having a nanny

Robyn admitted that she still has a nanny and Sister Wives fans think she’s making excuses. Pic credit: @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers are wondering what Robyn Brown’s nanny does after she brought up the topic again during the most recent episode.

It is a question that has gone down in Sister Wives history as possibly the best one-liner of the entire series: “What does the nanny do?”

Kody Brown’s now ex-wife Christine Brown asked the question last season when she discovered that Kody and his fourth wife, Robyn, have a nanny who helps them during the day.

During the September 18 episode of Sister Wives, the topic of a nanny arose again. During her solo confessional, Robyn talked about Kody being spread thin between his then four wives and 18 children.

“Kody and I have a lot going on during the day. That’s why I have a nanny, so that I can have her help me instead of trying to ask Kody to, you know, help with the kids,” Robyn confessed, adding that it wouldn’t be “fair” of her to ask him to help, given all of his other responsibilities.

Robyn and Kody share two biological children, Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6, who are the youngest kids in the Brown family. However, Sister Wives viewers don’t think that Solomon and Ariella’s ages justify Robyn having a nanny, especially when Kody’s other three wives never had one.

As Christine revealed this season, she and Kody’s eldest daughter, Aspyn, put her younger siblings to sleep at night while Christine worked a night job since Kody refused to do it himself.

Sister Wives viewers call out Robyn Brown for having a nanny

Disgruntled Sister Wives viewers took to Reddit following Sunday’s episode and sounded off, calling out Robyn (and Kody) for employing a nanny. The post was captioned, “Lazy Robyn, you are a SAHM with almost three adult children, one 10-year-old and one 6-year-old and you need a NANNY for what??”

“They refer to the 10 and 6 year olds as the ‘younger kids’ and she says Kody spends more time at her house because they need more help with them,” wrote one Redditor before asking, “What extra help do you need with kids that age when you also have a nanny? She’s so full of s**t.”

Another Sister Wives fan pointed out that three of Robyn’s children — Dayton, 22, Aurora, 19, and Breanna, 17 — still live at home with her and Kody and could help with their younger siblings: “She has more adults in her home than children.. she acts like she has infants!”

Agreeing with the sentiment, another Redditor added, “Amen. She has a nanny to look watch her children, and no job. She has three adult children who should, at this stage, be able to clean up after themselves, at the very least.”

Playing off Christine’s now-famous line, another Sister Wives viewer jokingly asked, “The real question is what does Robyn do?”

Is Robyn Kody Brown’s ‘favorite’ wife?

Kody’s relationship with his fourth wife has certainly garnered him plenty of backlash, both from his other wives as well as Sister Wives fans, who have speculated for years that Robyn is his favorite wife.

Already this season, Christine and Janelle have each accused Kody of favoritism, something that played a role in Christine’s decision to split from Kody in November 2021 after nearly 25 years of spiritual marriage.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.