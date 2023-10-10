Sister Wives viewers call out Kody and Robyn for ‘insulting’ and ‘using’ Meri

Meri Brown is receiving support from Sister Wives viewers after Kody and Robyn Brown “insulted” her.

In Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, titled The Writing is on the Wall, Meri broke the news to Kody that she was moving her businesses to Parowan, Utah, where she runs her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

Kody brought Robyn along for the conversation, which took place in the kitchen of Meri’s Flagstaff home.

During their chat, Meri became emotional when Kody didn’t seem to care about what she was telling him.

And then, a remark Kody made about her living situation really pushed Meri – and Sister Wives viewers – over the edge.

While Meri debated what to do about splitting her time between Flagstaff and Parowan, Kody suggested that she either live in an RV on the property at Coyote Pass or shack up in his to-be-built “barn-dominium.”

Meri Brown found Kody’s barn-dominium suggestion ‘insulting’

“Oh, hell no. There’s no way I’m gonna go live in an RV,” was Meri’s response to Kody’s suggestion during her confessional.

When Meri shot that idea down, Kody came up with another “functional” one.

“I want to build a barn-dominium out there. I want a place to put my car that I don’t drive except for in the summer. I want a place to put my stuff,” Kody divulged.

His dream barn-dominium would essentially be a gigantic metal barn with a loft apartment attached to it, which is where Kody suggested Meri live.

Meri felt that Kody’s recommendation was basically a way to put her on Coyote Pass with all of the rest of the “extra stuff” he neglects. While Kody felt his brainstorm was brilliant, Meri admitted that she found it “insulting” … and so did Sister Wives viewers.

Taking to Twitter, Meri’s supporters chimed in, calling out Kody and Robyn for the way they treated her.

Sister Wives viewers agree that Kody and Robyn are ‘using’ Meri

“Asking a wife to live in a barn loft made of aluminum where you will store your summer sports car while the other wife lives in a half million dollar home seems more than insulting,” wrote one of Kody’s critics, adding, “It’s absolutely VILE.”

Pic credit: @not_PC_RN/@_sydney_chanel_/@AprilWa72253291/Twitter

Another one of Meri’s advocates called Kody and Robyn “evil” and accused Robyn of letting Kody in on Meri’s business move to Utah before they got to her house to discuss it.

“So the fact that they have her trying to explain/justify her next steps to someone who doesn’t care is ridiculous,” they tweeted.

Another Sister Wives viewer theorized that Kody suggested Meri live on Coyote Pass only after he suspected she might shell out some dough to help pay off Coyote Pass to allow himself and Robyn to begin building on their property.

“He’s always using her,” they added.

Along with screenshots of Meri, Robyn, and Kody’s conversation, another Sister Wives viewer wrote, “The audacity!! This whole conversation was so insulting,” and warned Meri to “get outta there!”

The audacity!! This whole conversation was so insulting. Meri, get outta there! #sisterwives #sisterwivestlc pic.twitter.com/VKT0Xz95Nd — From the Fryer Podcast (@FromtheFryer) October 9, 2023

Another one of Kody’s critics accused him of “trying to milk Meri for more money” to pay off Coyote Pass and mocked him for offering for Meri to live in his barn-dominium that she would be paying for.

“And Robyn acting like that’s some grand declaration of wanting her in his life,” they wrote.

Kody trying to milk Meri for more money to pay off Coyote pass.



And offering for her to live in a storage shed. That she'd pay for.



And Robyn acting like that's some grand declaration of wanting her in his life. #sisterwives pic.twitter.com/5JMAlQnV3j — All is Well (@AboveTheFrayNow) October 9, 2023

Critics have long blamed Robyn for causing problems among Kody and his other wives

This isn’t the first time Sister Wives fans have called out Robyn for doing Meri dirty. Many have blamed Robyn for the lack of intimacy between Kody and Meri, among other things.

When Robyn joined the Brown family in 2010 and became Kody’s fourth wife, the dynamic shifted quickly. Sister Wives fans quickly picked up on the fact that Kody was favoring Robyn over his other wives, and believe to this day that’s what caused the breakups between Kody and his other wives.

These days, Kody and Robyn are the last ones standing after Christine, Janelle, and Meri finally decided to head for the hills, and some might argue that’s how they planned it from the beginning.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.