Sister Wives viewers call for a spinoff featuring Christine Brown and David Woolley following news of their marriage

Christine Brown and David Woolley are officially husband and wife, and that calls for a celebration!

After nearly 30 years of sharing Kody Brown with three other women, Christine finally decided she had enough and kicked the curly-haired father of 18 to the curb.

It wasn’t long before Christine met her husband, David, on a dating site, and off the bat, the two “just clicked.”

Christine and David wasted no time getting to know each other, and by February 2023, they went public with their romance, then announced their engagement in April 2023.

Now that the lovebirds have tied the knot, they’re likely enjoying a romantic honeymoon. And while they’re celebrating their nuptials, Sister Wives fans are begging to see more of them and their love story.

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

On Instagram, TLC shared the news of Christine and David’s marriage in the form of a video including Christine announcing she was officially Mrs. Woolley.

Christine Brown announces her marriage to David Woolley

“I have a very important announcement to make,” Christine told the cameras before exclaiming, “I’m married!”

In the caption, TLC wrote, “Something major just happened! Christine is MARRIED 💍👰‍♀️❤️ Keep watching #SisterWives Sundays at 10/9c to watch her and David’s journey unfold! 👀”

The post received well over 160,000 likes, and in the comments, Sister Wives fans rushed to congratulate Christine and David.

Along with all of the well-wishes were quite a few comments aimed at TLC, begging the network to cancel Kody and Robyn Brown’s storyline on Sister Wives and replace it with Christine and David’s.

Sister Wives fans call for a Christine and David spinoff

“Give them a spin off…. and take the ex off our screens permanently!” demanded one Sister Wives viewer.

Another asked, “Can TLC please cancel the Kody and Robyn show?”

Will Christine’s storyline replace Kody and Robyn’s? Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Others asked TLC to build a show around Christine and David, noting the idea sounds “great.”

Christine is dishing all the dirt on Kody this season on Sister Wives

This season on Sister Wives, Christine hasn’t held back when it comes to spilling all of the piping hot tea regarding the polygamous marriage she left two years ago.

Christine filmed her segments from Utah, where she moved after leaving Kody and polygamy behind in Flagstaff, and she is exposing Kody as the narcissist everyone believes he is.

The 51-year-old reality TV star has dished on Kody not splitting his time equally among his wives, Kody guilting his other wives into treating Robyn better, and Kody being a deadbeat dad who played favorites among his kids, too.

All of that is behind Christine now, though, and the Sister Wives fan-favorite star can focus on living her happily ever after as David’s “Queen.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.