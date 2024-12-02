Sister Wives viewers blast Meri Brown for ‘snitching’ on Janelle to Kody

Meri Brown tattled on her former sister wife, Janelle Brown, and now she’s in hot water.

Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Put Your House In Order, chronicled the Browns finally paying off their property at Coyote Pass.

With Christine out of the picture (after selling her portion of land to Kody and Robyn for $10), Kody, Robyn, Janelle, and Meri divvied up the parcels of land and paid their shares.

Meri visited Kody and Robyn at their Flagstaff home to put the final touches on the business deal.

During their chat, Meri mentioned something Janelle had warned her about earlier this season: protecting her interest in her share of the property.

Earlier this season, Janelle had cautioned Meri to be leery of Kody and Robyn’s intentions regarding Coyote Pass, hinting they didn’t have her back regarding the transaction.

Meri ratted out Janelle during her meeting with Kody

At the time, Meri brushed off Janelle’s comment because she was content that everyone had each other’s backs.

Still, Meri decided to bring up Janelle’s warning during her discussion with Kody and Robyn.

“Well, I know that Janelle had come to me, not … I don’t know, a little while ago, I can’t remember,” Meri began. “And was just like, ‘Make sure that you protect yourself.'”

“Protect yourself?” Robyn asked, surprised by Janelle’s warning, to which Meri responded, “Yeah, I think she was just concerned that… I don’t know.”

Sister Wives viewers are fuming that Meri snitched on Janelle

After watching the scene play out, Sister Wives viewers were shocked that Meri would throw Janelle under the bus like she did — especially since Janelle and Meri have never shared a tight-knit relationship. Janelle didn’t owe her any warning.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sister Wives fans called out Meri for doing Janelle dirty like she did.

“Meri, you snitched to Kody about what Janelle said?” asked one such viewer. “Ugh,” they added, along with a gif of an exasperated Robert Downey, Jr. rolling his eyes.

“Why is Meri snitching on Janelle to Robyn and Kody?” another confused Sister Wives viewer pondered. “Just when I started rooting for Meri.”

#sisterwives Why is Meri snitching on Janelle to Robyn and Kody just when I started rooting for Meri. pic.twitter.com/Q3efrSqyxS — *This* Close to Ok (@SafaBrown) December 2, 2024

Another wrote that Janelle was trying to protect Meri and called Meri out for running back to Kody and telling him what she said.

“Now I know why [you’re] not in ‘The Wives Club,'” they joked.

Dang Meri 😳



Janelle was trying to protect you and you ran and told Kody what she said 😮



Now I know why your not in “The Wives Club” 🥴🤣



#sisterwives pic.twitter.com/JBU4drTftd — smileyval05 (@smileyval05) December 2, 2024

“Why would Meri tell Kody what Janelle said about the property?” queried another Sister Wives viewer who inferred that Meri’s actions were “so dumb.”

“Janelle was trying to help you out by warning you. But that will be good for you when Robyn & Kody screw you over with that land…..”

Why would Meri tell Kody what Janelle said about the property?🙄Janelle was trying to help you out by warning you. But that will be good for you when Robyn & Kody screw you over with that land….. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/ohBFYembol — Shanae🌹 (@ShaRose31) December 2, 2024

Another X user felt that Meri threw Janelle under the bus because she “can’t stand up to” Kody, AKA “Ramen Head.”

Meri throwing Janelle under the bus because she can’t stand up to Ramen Head #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/OLyqIyGjpj — Lynn G (@lynngotts) December 2, 2024

Janelle had Meri’s best interests in mind despite their rocky relationship

Janelle acknowledged during a solo interview that she and Meri don’t share a “real” relationship.

Despite never getting along, Janelle noted that her conscience “dictated” that she speak with Meri about the property.

“It wasn’t to create drama,” Janelle confessed. “It was just to make sure she was aware and could be educated going into the situation.”

During his confessional, Kody added his two cents, admitting that he had adopted a “Get them before they get you” viewpoint toward Janelle.

Kody told TLC’s cameras that he thought about “screwing” his ex, Janelle. But Kody claimed that Robyn wouldn’t allow any such thing.

As Kody put it, his “wife with a conscience” wouldn’t let him do such a thing.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.