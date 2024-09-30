Sister Wives viewers bash Kody for almost skipping his son’s wedding: ‘Garbage father’

Kody Brown contemplated skipping his son’s wedding and Sister Wives viewers are putting him on blast.

In Sunday night’s episode of Sister Wives, Am I My Brother’s Keeper?, Kody revealed that he and his wife, Robyn Brown, were seated separately from the rest of the family at a wedding.

The cast didn’t reveal whose wedding they were attending, but Sister Wives sleuths have done some detective work and figured it out.

Based on the timing of filming, which reportedly took place in late 2022, and the plum-colored dress Janelle wore when she self-filmed a confessional following the wedding, we now know that it was Kody and Janelle’s firstborn son Logan’s nuptials in October 2022.

Logan and his wife, Michelle Petty, tied the knot in Las Vegas, and all of the Browns were in attendance despite the division among the family.

Looking back at Kody’s confessionals in Sunday’s episode, we realize that he was contemplating not attending his eldest child’s wedding.

Due to the tiff between Kody and his exes, Christine and Janelle, he and Robyn were afraid they would be outcasts at the wedding.

Kody didn’t want to attend his son Logan’s wedding because of Christine and Janelle

“I don’t want to be there with people looking at me but not talking to me,” Kody admitted.

“I spoke with the bride and groom at one point I said, ‘I think maybe I better not come,'” Kody added.

“The reason I suggested I shouldn’t go is just all the hate that I’m getting from family members. Mostly just all the talk from Christine and Janelle.”

Well, now that Sister Wives viewers know it was Logan and Michelle’s wedding he was talking about, they are enraged that Kody would have considered missing his son’s nuptials due to his own qualms with his exes.

Didn't realize while watching but I thought about Janelle's fancy top- the wedding that Kody tried not to attend to avoid the awkward was his own son Logan's! 😳 #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/WsgP5qjhKj — 🌩️storms & tv takes📺 (@StormsandSativa) September 30, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after Sunday night’s episode, Sister Wives fans lashed out at the father of 18.

Sister Wives viewers take aim at Kody for considering skipping out on Logan’s wedding

One of Kody’s critics noted they “can’t believe” that the father of the groom would “act like that” at his son’s wedding.

I can't believe that the father of the groom acted like that at his son's wedding.



Then the fucker has the nerve to cry on TV about how everyone is so unfair to him. Kody and Robyn are flat out delusional. They all live rent free in Kody and Robyn's tiny brains. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/ijb79GhoD3 — Flying Pigs (@PigsBFlying) September 30, 2024

“Then the f**ker has the nerve to cry on TV about how everyone is so unfair to him,” they added. “Kody and Robyn are flat out delusional.”

In another post, @PigsBFlying added that Kody contemplated skipping out on Logan’s wedding because of the “s**ttalking from Christine and Janelle,” accusing him of always playing the victim.

Kody wasn't going to go to HIS SON'S wedding because of the "shittalking from Christine and Janelle" that only happens in Kody and Robyn's tiny brains.



Awwww, poor Kody that called all his kids (except Robyn's crotchgoblins) jerks on TV…always the victim. 🙄#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/A8ifDoeUr5 — Flying Pigs (@PigsBFlying) September 30, 2024

A gif at the bottom of the post read, “He’s an a**hole!”

More Sister Wives viewers had some choice words for Kody after Sunday’s episode.

One called him a “BIG BABY” and bashed him for not greeting Janelle at their son’s wedding. However, according to Janelle, her ex, Kody, “did kind of at least say hi” a few times in passing.

One X user criticized Kody for making no “gesture of gratitude” to Janelle and called him a “garbage father” and a “true POS.”

Kody and Robyn kept their distance from his exes

Janelle confessed after attending the wedding that it was a “bittersweet” event, given the state of the family.

She shared that she sat with Christine and their kids. Janelle only nodded and waved at Meri, but they didn’t speak.

And as far as Kody and Robyn, they were seated away from the rest of the Browns.

As Kody explained, “Robyn and I were put over in a corner, probably for our safety.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.