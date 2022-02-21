Sister Wives viewers bash Kody Brown for ‘meltdown,’ refusing to talk about Christine during tell-all

Kody Brown requested not to talk about his ex-wife Christine anymore during the Sister Wives tell-all. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown is under fire for his “meltdown” during the Sister Wives tell-all when he refused to talk anymore about his ex-wife, Christine Brown.

This season, Sister Wives viewers were treated to a tell-all special following Season 16 called One on One with host Sukanya Krishnan (Suki).

Suki sat down with Kody and his three wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, as well as his ex-wife Christine to ask the hard-hitting questions to which Sister Wives fans wanted answers.

Kody Brown on Sister Wives: One on One: ‘I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore’

During the third and final installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody got snippy with Suki when she pressed him about his failed marriage to Christine.

When Kody felt as though he was spending his time defending his actions against Christine, he stopped the conversation with Suki and told her, “I’m gonna ask you now, Suki. I don’t want to talk about Christine anymore.”

Suki appeared dumbfounded and stayed silent, nodding her head, unsure of how to respond to Kody’s request.

Following the episode, Sister Wives viewers joined a discussion on Reddit titled “Did Kody Have a Behind-the-Scenes Meltdown on One on One: Part 3?” where they dragged Kody for his actions.

Sister Wives viewers bash Kody Brown over ‘meltdown,’ refusing to talk about ex-wife Christine

One Sister Wives viewer felt Kody was trying to assert his dominance and commented, “He tried to use his alpha-male testosterone to show the little lady who runs the show to bully her questions. Then, I think the director and producers must have smacked him around a bit with the contract. He came back with something tiny tucked between his legs and then started answering questions.”

After his request to no longer speak about Christine, Kody came back from a break and told Suki, “Sorry, I’m a little angry. I’m not angry with you.” Suki was understanding, telling him, “I get it. I get it.”

Another Sister Wives fan commented on the scene and felt that Kody should be required to talk about everything, regardless of whether he wants to or not.

“Oh I’m sorry Kody, did you say you wanna get paid to save your sinking boat of s**t?? Ok ok then sit TF down and **** we talk about whatever TLC (who pays yo bills) wants u to talk about. Bish.”

“‘I’m a little angry.’ So what?! Adults can get angry without resorting to bullying and tantrums, Kody,” expressed another disgruntled Sister Wives viewer.

Christine stole the show this season on Sister Wives, as well as during the three-part Season 16 tell-all. After finding her voice this season on the show, Christine put her newfound strength to the test when she announced her split from Kody in November 2021 after 27 years of marriage.

Sister Wives fans loved seeing Christine enjoying her freedom since her split from Kody. Since the tell-all aired, news of Christine’s cooking spinoff on TLC, Cooking with Just Christine, was announced and Sister Wives fans are rooting for Christine to continue to find happiness in her life without Kody.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.