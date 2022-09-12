Sister Wives viewers bash Kody Brown for complaining about Christine’s hypothetical ‘greedy’ boyfriend

Kody was concerned about Christine’s future boyfriend taking his money during the Season 17 Sister Wives premiere. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers aren’t happy with Kody Brown for his comments to his ex-wife Christine Brown about her future “greedy” boyfriend trying to take his money.

The Season 17 premiere of Sister Wives aired on Sunday night and showed Kody and Christine continuing “The Conversation.”

Sister Wives viewers got to see how it all went down between Christine and Kody when she admitted to him that she no longer wanted to be married after 25 years.

Christine stayed calm throughout their conversation, while Kody lost his cool and was in disbelief that his third wife wanted to leave their plural marriage.

At one point in their conversation, Christine admitted that she wanted to leave Flagstaff and move to Utah to be closer to their adult children, Aspyn, Mykelti, and Paedon. Kody laid out a scenario after Christine’s admission, insinuating that they’ll likely use her to come after the family’s money if she gets a boyfriend.

“You take Truely and you go to Utah, the most polygamy-unfriendly state in the union,” Kody told Christine. “You get a boyfriend who wants some of our money, and between you, your boyfriend, and the state of Utah, I lose any access to Truely and all my money because, um, I’ve seen it happen to too many, many people.”

Kody Brown fears ex Christine Brown will find a ‘greedy’ boyfriend who will take ‘all his money’

When Christine asked Kody if that was his biggest fear, he admitted that it was “Utah, a greedy boyfriend, a user, a greedy new husband, a user,” before making her promise that it would never happen, to which Christine obliged.

Following the episode, disgruntled Sister Wives viewers took to Twitter where they bashed Kody for his comments about a “greedy” boyfriend/husband.

One of Kody’s critics remarked, “A greedy boyfriend????????? I’m deceased 😂😂😂😂😂💀💀💀💀💀💀💀”

“‘IF you get a boyfriend…’ so his biggest fear is losing money from a hypothetical ‘greedy boyfriend,'” wrote another Sister Wives viewer.

Pic credit: @Mcole6922/@notvannawhite/@JessFortunato/Twitter

Mocking Kody’s comment, another detractor tweeted, “Wait, there’s a mystical boyfriend now who’s going to steal all of his money and one of his 20 children? He is an actual psycho.”

Another Twitter user pointed out that Kody’s fourth and only legal wife, Robyn Brown, did something similar when she joined the family in 2010 — Robyn was on the heels of a divorce and brought her three children (and debt) from her former marriage to the family.

Kody's biggest fear is that Christine will find a second husband like Robyn found in him… #SisterWives #TLC pic.twitter.com/hwAlWICCZW — Surviving Sister Wives Podcast (@Surviving_Pod) September 12, 2022

Sister Wives viewers also learned that Christine felt Robyn was a significant reason for her decision to split from Kody and the family. Without naming names, Christine implied that her jealousy toward Kody’s “favorite wife,” Robyn played a role in her decision to leave Kody and polygamy behind for good.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.