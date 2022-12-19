Sister Wives viewers bash Kody Brown for comparing Christine and Janelle to panting dogs

Kody is under fire for comparing Christine and Janelle to dogs during the Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 17 Tell All, One-on-One, aired this weekend, and viewers are outraged over Kody Brown’s comments about his ex-wives, Christine and Janelle.

One-on-One host Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan did her best to get Kody to spill the tea on his broken marriages to Christine and Janelle.

During one of Kody’s segments, the TLC star pointed out that Christine wouldn’t have left him and the family wouldn’t have had so many issues during the coronavirus pandemic if he had acted as the patriarch of his family.

When Kody told Sukanya that his wives made a commitment to “run their will to his,” she asked him to explain his statement.

Kody explained – as seen in the clip below from TLC’s official Instagram – that Christine and Janelle each asked to be a part of his family. As part of their joining his polygamous marriage, they had to agree that he would be the head of the family.

According to Kody, when he asked Christine and Janelle if they would help him in that role, he explained, “And they’re like,” as he imitated panting like a dog and raised his hand, mimicking them saying, “Yeah, yeah, me! Pick me, pick me!”

Kody’s statement didn’t sit well with Sister Wives viewers. Following Sunday’s Tell All, many of them took to Twitter, where they bashed the curly-haired father of 18 for his comments.

Sister Wives viewers take aim at Kody Brown for comparing Christine and Janelle to begging dogs

“How about Kody portraying Janelle and Christine as panting dogs begging to be his wife? Nice huh?” read a sarcastic comment from one of Kody’s many critics.

Another Sister Wives viewer asked of Kody’s explanation, “Was that his clever way of calling them pick me b***hes?”

Another viewer took aim at Kody, calling his comment “low” and tweeted, “Time for kody to get a job.”

Another one of Kody’s detractors referred to his actions as “betraying” Janelle and Christine, noting that his children will see his statements when they watch the Tell All.

Another Twitter user called Kody’s behavior “disgusting” and labeled him a “pig.”

Who is to blame for Kody’s broken marriages?

Kody surely hasn’t done much to earn himself more fans in recent seasons of Sister Wives. The man who once advocated for polygamy and set out to show the world the pros of plural marriage has had the opposite effect on viewers.

Instead, Kody’s conduct has showcased the cons of polygamy, although Sister Wives viewers are split when it comes to who’s to blame. Many place the blame on Kody himself, while others think Robyn joining the family in 2010 was the beginning of the end of Kody’s plural marriage with his first three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine.

Part 2 of the Season 17 Sister Wives Tell All, One-on-One, airs on Sunday, January 1 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+ followed by Part 2 on January 8.