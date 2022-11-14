Sister Wives viewers are tired of Robyn Brown’s ‘fake’ crying

Robyn’s tears are irritating Sister Wives viewers. Pic credit: @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

Sister Wives viewers are tired of Robyn Brown crying.

Season 17, Episode 10 of Sister Wives, The Knife in the Kidneys, had Robyn in tears quite a bit.

Kody Brown gathered his wives, Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and his ex-wife, Christine, outside of Christine’s Flagstaff home to continue their conversation about Christine moving to Utah.

When Christine broke the news that her home in Flagstaff was under contract and that she was moving to Utah in a matter of weeks, Robyn seemingly took the news the hardest.

Robyn cried during her confessional when she talked about losing their family culture, Christine cutting off a relationship with her and her kids, and then again when she left. As she approached Christine’s driveway, Robyn was met by Meri. As they embraced, Robyn sobbed.

Robyn typically catches a lot of flak from Sister Wives viewers for crying so much, and Sunday night’s episode was no exception.

Sister Wives viewers slam Robyn Brown for ‘fake’ crying

Taking to Twitter following the episode, Sister Wives viewers sounded off, criticizing Robyn for shedding what they viewed as crocodile tears.

Feeling as though Robyn’s behavior was “ridiculous,” one of her critics tweeted, “This crying is beyond a s**t show.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another accused Robyn of putting on a “fake crying act” for the cameras.

Pic credit: @MishyMish626/@KarenC22417322/@MishyMish626/@MissMissAnnie0522/Twitter

One of Robyn’s critics called her a “passive aggressive troublemaker” and told her to “stop the tears.”

“Robyn’s tears are so fake,” another Sister Wives viewer said of Kody’s fourth wife. “She’s just crying cause she has to listen to the man child having tantrums all day long. Hey she asked for it!”

Christine Brown defends her decision to leave Kody Brown

This season, Robyn has admitted that Kody’s divorce from Christine has deeply affected her relationship with Kody. She shared that Kody is struggling, and it’s poured over into their marriage.

Kody accused Christine of not trying hard enough to form a relationship with Robyn while she was still part of the family, telling her that she treated Robyn like “crap.”

Despite Kody hurling insults at Christine in front of the other wives, she stood firm in her decision to leave.

“I still stand firm that leaving is 100% the right thing to do,” Christine confessed, and most Sister Wives viewers would agree.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.