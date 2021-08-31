Sister Wives to return to TLC in November 2021

Sister Wives is returning to TLC this November. Pic credit: TLC

Kody Brown and his four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, along with their 18 children, will be returning to TLC in November.

Returning for Season 16 of the long-running show, Kody and his wives continue to navigate their issues living as a polygamous family.

Sister Wives fans have watched Kody’s third wife, Christine, push for the family to move back to Utah, a desire she’s had for some time.

Next season, Kody talks with each of his other wives — Meri, Janelle, and Robyn — about moving back to Utah, but none of them are interested in Christine’s idea and adamantly shoot it down.

Kody’s conversation about moving back to Utah ends in one of his wives’ tearful exit when it’s his turn to talk to Christine about it.

Sister Wives fans will remember last season when Christine pitched the idea of moving back to Utah to the family. Christine’s daughters weren’t on board, and Kody’s other three wives weren’t buying Christine’s pitch, either.

The pandemic continues to divide the Browns on Sister Wives

The pandemic continues to rock the dynamic of the Brown family, as family members continue to disagree on COVID-19 protocols, as viewers watched in Season 15.

Tensions rise when Janelle and her kids living at home clash with Kody and Robyn’s ideas of COVID-19 protocols.

In addition to Janelle’s family, her sister wife Christine and her kids also disagree with Kody and refuse to abide by his COVID-19 rules in Season 16.

Meri and Kody’s marriage fell apart last season on Sister Wives, and although they don’t share any romance in their relationship, Meri seems to be managing her emotions well and is coping with the family’s ongoing drama.

The Browns finally prepare to build on their property at Coyote Pass, with the holidays just around the corner, causing turmoil among the family.

With the holidays fast approaching, will the family be able to band together as one?

Kody Brown with his wives Janelle, Robyn, Christine and Meri Brown. Pic credit: TLC

Do the Browns have what it takes to survive as a plural family?

With so many unanswered questions and uncertainties about their future, Kody’s wives aren’t sure their family has what it takes to survive.

Sister Wives fans learned this year that the Brown family is living more independently than ever, with Janelle in an RV on Coyote Pass, Christine’s home for sale, Meri is splitting time between Arizona and Utah at the bed and breakfast, and Robyn and Kody rumored to be holed up together.

Kody and Christine’s daughter Mykelti hinted on social media earlier this year that her home birth will be featured on an episode of Sister Wives. Mykelti gave birth to the Brown’s third grandchild, daughter Avalon, in April.

Typically, Sister Wives viewers were accustomed to two seasons per year. Since Season 12 in 2018, there has only been one season released per year, so news of another new season in 2021 is exciting news for Sister Wives fans!

Sister Wives returns for Season 16 on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.