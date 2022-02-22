Sister Wives: The Browns’ eldest child Logan and fiancee Michelle building home in Las Vegas

Kody and Janelle Brown’s eldest child Logan Brown and his fiancée Michelle are building a home in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown paid a visit to Las Vegas to see her and Kody’s eldest child, Logan and his fiancee Michelle’s new home build.

Janelle and Kody Brown share six children and their son Logan is the eldest of the Brown family’s 18 kids.

Logan Brown and his fiancee Michelle Petty stayed in Las Vegas after the rest of the family relocated to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018.

Janelle recently made the trek from Flagstaff to Las Vegas to visit Logan and Michelle and shared a pic of their home under construction with her fans.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown visits son Logan, fiancee Michelle in Las Vegas

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Janelle shared a pic of Logan and Michelle posing in front of their soon-to-be home with big grins on their faces.

“Quick trip to see the ‘Vegas kids’. They took me by their new house which is under construction,” Janelle captioned her post. “So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives ❤️”

Logan’s fiance, Michelle, commented on Janelle’s post and told her future mother-in-law, “Loved having you! 💕 hopefully next time we can host you in it!”

Logan and Michelle’s lives since Sister Wives

Logan and Michelle have been together for quite some time, as they were friends before dating and getting engaged in 2017. According to their online wedding registry, the couple is scheduled to tie the knot later this year, on October 22, 2022.

Kody and Janelle reacted to the news of their son’s engagement with a video shared by TLC in 2017. Kody and Janelle were excited to break the news and shared that Logan and Michelle shared their engagement during a visit when they said, “Well, mom and dad, we’ve got some news.”

Kody said of his son and his fiance, “Logan and Michelle are a great match. Logan is sometimes high strung and Michelle knows how to calm him down and get him to ease into it.”

“On the flip side, she says the same thing,” Janelle added. “They’re a perfect match for each other.”

Logan’s last appearance on Sister Wives was in 2014. Since then, he’s been maintaining his relationship with Michelle, all while earning himself degrees in multiple areas of study.

In 2020, Janelle praised Logan after he completed his master’s in Business Administration from UNLV. In addition, Logan has also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada in Kinesiology and Exercise Science.

Congratulations to Logan and Michelle on this exciting step in their lives!

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.