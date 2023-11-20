Sister Wives Tell All spoiler: Robyn mocks Christine, Janelle trash-talks Kody and David Woolley makes a cameo

Season 18 of Sister Wives has come to an end, and now, viewers can look forward to the Tell All, Sister Wives One on One.

This season, we watched two more of Kody Brown’s wives leave their plural marriage after Christine Brown led the way.

Meri and Janelle Brown followed in Christine’s footsteps, and after they had enough of Kody’s shenanigans, they went their separate ways.

Sister Wives viewers watched an explosive fight go down between Janelle and Kody, which became the straw that broke the camel’s back in their marriage.

And in the Season 18 finale, Meri and Kody finally broke it off after 32 years of marriage, much to Robyn’s chagrin.

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan will serve as the Sister Wives Tell All host once again this season as she sits down with Kody, Christine, Robyn, Meri, and Janelle, as well as a special guest.

The Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All features some major shade-throwing

The end of the Sister Wives Season 18 finale gave us a preview of what’s to come in the Tell All, and it looks like we’re in for some juicy action.

For starters, Kody tells Suki that he “never wants to talk to Janelle again.”

Then, Robyn tears up as she laments that she doesn’t know how to “let this go” before she throws some major shade at Christine.

“And this isn’t me just being dramatic,” Robyn tells Suki in between wiping away her tears. “Thank you, Christine.”

Then, Christine returns the favor when she takes a shot at Robyn.

“Sorry, I’m gonna be nice,” Christine tells Suki before quickly changing her mind: “No, I’m not.”

Janelle is the next to throw some shade, taking aim at her ex, Kody, as she tells Suki, “Well, Kody can speak for himself. He’s a grown-a** man.”

Kody accuses Christine and Janelle of “trash-talking” him because, as he puts it, he’s “guilty of not loving them.”

Christine Brown’s husband, David Woolley, makes a surprise cameo

Then, Suki has a surprise when she brings out Christine’s now-husband, David Woolley. Before doing so, she asks Janelle whether she’s met David.

“Yes, I think he’s great,” Janelle shares with a big smile.

As David makes his entrance to join his now-wife on the couch, Christine tells Suki, “You’re gonna meet the love of my life.”

David then leans over to shake Suki’s hand as he’s warmly greeted by the Sister Wives One on One host.

Here’s what we know about this season’s Tell All, and David being added to the Sister Wives cast

TLC hasn’t shared whether this Tell All will be a three-part segment like last season’s or not, but we imagine it will be because there is a lot to unpack from Season 18.

David’s appearance on the Tell All also leaves the door open for future cameos. Now that he and Christine are married, TLC would be remiss not to share footage of Christine and David’s blossoming relationship.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, what appeared to be TLC’s camera crews were spotted in a photo of David and Christine uploaded to Instagram, seemingly indicating they were filming in some capacity.

Also, cameras were present for Christine and David’s October 2023 nuptials, and according to a Sister Wives insider, their wedding will be aired on TLC.

Whether that means another season of Sister Wives or some sort of spinoff focusing on Christine’s life after Kody and polygamy remains to be seen, but Sister Wives fans have made it clear that either way, they’ll be here for it.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.