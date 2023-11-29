Sister Wives Tell All host responds to disgruntled viewers who say she lets Kody Brown ‘get away with murder’

Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan has found herself in the hot seat once again.

Suki has been hosting the Sister Wives Tell Alls since Season 16, and fans of the show have expressed their disappointment with her interviewing skills.

Specifically, Sister Wives viewers think that Suki doesn’t go hard enough on Kody Brown, leaving the hard-hitting questions unanswered.

Now that Part 1 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, has aired, and there are three more segments to come, viewers can get used to seeing Suki on TLC because she isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

And, although she’s still facing criticism for being a Kody Brown “apologist,” she isn’t backing down.

TLC recently shared a clip of Suki interviewing Kody and Janelle during Part 1 of the Tell All on their official Instagram feed.

Sister Wives viewers are still harping on Sukanya Krishnan’s interview skills during the Tell Alls

In the comments section, Sister Wives viewers expressed a multitude of quibbles … everything from Kody being full of himself to the cast not interviewing together and everything in between.

Among those comments was one from a disgruntled Sister Wives Tell All viewer who called out Suki for letting Kody dodge the tough questions we all want answers to.

“Suki is gonna let him get away with murder again,” they wrote. “He’ll say whatever crap he wants, and she’ll just let him. Tell all? Tell nothing more like! 💩”

Suki replied to a Sister Wives fan about her interviewing skills … or lack thereof. Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

What the viewer likely didn’t anticipate was that Suki would respond to their comment.

Sukanya responds to the criticism on social media

The TLC hostess replied, “Respectfully think you are hearing more than you ever have. I try to be fair. Just watch it. And [then] We can discuss.”

While Suki has received her fair share of criticism for allowing Kody to skate through the Tell Alls, one of Kody’s children thinks she’s doing a decent job.

Earlier this year, as Monsters and Critics reported, Kody and Christine Brown’s daughter, Gwendlyn, sang Suki’s praises amid the backlash she received.

“[Suki is] a pretty good interviewer,” Gwendlyn told her YouTube subscribers in a feedback video. “I think she’s like a pretty decent interviewer.”

“I don’t really understand the complaints that I’ve heard around her,” Gwendlyn continued, “Cuz, like, what I’m saying is it’s impressive, and she knows what she’s doing, she gets information out of people, and she doesn’t do it in an aggressive way.”

Perhaps Suki is just getting warmed up, and we haven’t seen what she’s got in her back pocket just yet.

Although Suki has come under fire again this season, there are still three more installments of the Season 18 Tell All to come.

Part 2 will air on Sunday, December 3, Part 3 will air on Sunday, December 10, and Part 4 will round out the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, on Sunday, December 17, all airing at 10/9c on TLC.

So stay tuned because anything is possible, even Suki getting down to the nitty-gritty with Kody Brown.

Part 2 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 3, at 10/9c on TLC.